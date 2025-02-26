Five Youths Drown in Godavari River While Bathing on Mahashivratri

Kakinada: A tragic incident unfolded in Tadipudi village of Tallapudi mandal, East Godavari district, as five youths drowned in the Godavari River while bathing early Wednesday morning on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Victims Caught in Deep Waters

A group of 11 youngsters had entered the river for a ritual bath when five of them unknowingly ventured into a deep section. In a desperate attempt to save each other, all five tragically lost their lives.

Search Operations Launched

Upon receiving information, local police rushed to the scene and launched search operations with the help of experienced swimmers. Officials confirmed that the victims were identified as:

T. Pawan (17)

P. Durga Prasad (19)

P. Sai Krishna (19)

A. Pawan (19)

G. Akash (19)

Community in Mourning

All the deceased were students pursuing their education in Kovvur, Tallapudi, and Rajamahendravaram. The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over their village as all the victims belonged to the same locality.

Authorities Supervise Rescue Efforts

Kovvur RDO Rani Susmita and DSP Devakumar closely monitored the rescue and recovery operations. Further investigations are underway, and officials have urged caution while venturing into river waters.