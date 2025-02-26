SLBC Tunnel Rescue in Final Stages, MARCOS and BRO Join Operations

Nagarkurnool, Telangana: The rescue operation at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel has reached its final stages, with Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy asserting that the mission will be completed within two days.

After a high-level review meeting at the site in Nagarkurnool, he confirmed that the Telangana government has deployed advanced technology and top agencies to accelerate the rescue of the eight trapped workers.

MARCOS, BRO, and National Agencies Mobilized

In a significant boost to the operation, elite MARCOS Naval Commandos and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have joined the rescue mission. Additionally, teams from the Navy, Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Rat Miners, and tunnel rescue specialists are working together to reach the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), where the workers remain trapped.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted that after an extensive two-day field assessment, a concrete strategy has been developed to minimize risks for rescuers and expedite the evacuation. “The assessment yesterday indicated that those going in to rescue the workers would themselves be at great risk. We have now formulated a clear plan and are proceeding with greater speed,” he said.

Challenges and Advanced Measures

One of the primary challenges in the rescue operation has been the massive accumulation of muddy water, obstructing access to the TBM. The state government has intensified dewatering operations with high-capacity machinery to accelerate water removal.

In addition to primary rescue efforts, alternate access routes are being explored to enhance safety and efficiency. Minister Reddy emphasized that real-time tunnel monitoring is being conducted using advanced imaging systems, ensuring that structural stability assessments guide the progress of rescue teams.

Senior Officials Lead the Review

At the on-site review meeting, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy was joined by Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MP Dr. Mallu Ravi, Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy, and other key officials. Disaster management specialists, including Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Nagarkurnool Collector Badavath Santosh, and SP Gaikwad Raghunath, were also present.

Senior representatives from multiple agencies, including Army Colonel Blacksmith Mehra, Navy officer V.K. Prasad, and Rat Miners expert Firoz Qureshi, participated in discussions to fast-track the rescue operation.

Government Ensures No Effort is Spared

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated that the Telangana government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safe rescue of the trapped workers. “We are implementing global rescue strategies, engaging top experts, and leveraging modern technology to complete this mission as quickly as possible,” he affirmed.

With all resources mobilized and high-tech solutions in place, officials remain hopeful that the trapped workers will be brought to safety soon.