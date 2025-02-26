Rescue Team Reaches End of Telangana Tunnel, Fate of Trapped Workers Unknown

Telangana: On the fifth day of the rescue operation, progress was made in the ongoing efforts to rescue eight workers trapped in the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district. The rescue team managed to reach the end of the 14-km long tunnel, but the fate of the trapped individuals remains unknown.

Rescue Teams Navigate Slush and Debris in Tunnel

A team of rescue workers, including personnel from various agencies, succeeded in crossing the last 40-meter stretch of the tunnel. However, despite this breakthrough, officials stated that the entire stretch was filled with slush and debris, which made further movement difficult. The team returned without any information about the trapped workers.

Experts have suggested that removing the slush is essential to continue the rescue efforts. With water seepage and the heavy mud impeding progress, the rescue teams have struggled to advance further into the tunnel. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, the Navy, and other teams are involved in the mission, but their efforts have been hampered by the continuous influx of mud and water.

Tunnel Collapse and Rescue Operations

The accident, which occurred 14 kilometers inside the tunnel on February 22, trapped two engineers, two technical staff members, and four workers. Despite several days of rescue operations, the teams have been unable to reach the exact location of the collapse due to slush, debris from the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), and ongoing water seepage. Navy divers have also been unable to advance because of the mud and slush.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with more than 100 hours passed since the incident. While the chances of survival are becoming increasingly slim, officials remain committed to continuing their efforts.

Government and Expert Involvement in Rescue Mission

The Telangana government has reached out to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to request support from the National Remote Sensing Centre and Geological Survey of India for surface and sub-surface assessments of the site. This step aims to ensure the safety of the rescue teams as they continue to navigate the treacherous conditions inside the tunnel.

Irrigation Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy have been actively involved in the operation, meeting with officials to discuss the next course of action. The involvement of agencies such as the Border Road Organisation and various contractors is crucial in advancing the operation.

Ongoing Support and Future Operations

Jaypee Group founder, Jaiprakash Gaur, visited the tunnel site on Wednesday and assured that the company, which is the contractor for the SLBC project, was doing everything in its power to rescue the trapped workers. He also mentioned that incidents like these are not uncommon in tunnel construction projects and expressed confidence in completing the rescue operation.

Following the successful rescue, the company plans to resume work on the SLBC project. The operation continues to be closely monitored by Telangana’s Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and other key officials.

The rescue teams are tirelessly working to navigate the challenging conditions within the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel. Despite the difficulty of the operation and the ongoing threats posed by mud, slush, and water seepage, efforts continue to ensure the safety and recovery of the trapped workers. Authorities remain hopeful, though the passage of time has raised concerns about the workers’ chances of survival.

