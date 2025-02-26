Telangana CM Seeks Centre’s Support for Pending Projects During Meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday to seek the Centre’s support for several key projects that have been pending for a while.

Ongoing Srisailam Tunnel Rescue Operation Discussed

During the one-hour meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy briefed Prime Minister Modi on the ongoing rescue operation in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel located in Nagarkurnool district. A portion of the tunnel collapsed on February 22, trapping eight individuals. Multiple agencies from both the state and central governments are working together to rescue the trapped persons. The Prime Minister had already spoken to the Chief Minister over the phone on February 22 to inquire about the incident and offer support for the ongoing rescue efforts.

Requests for Support on Infrastructure and Development Projects

In addition to discussing the rescue operation, CM Revanth Reddy also brought up several critical issues related to Telangana’s development. He expressed concern over the lack of allocations for the state in the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The Chief Minister requested Prime Minister Modi’s support for a number of important infrastructure projects, including:

Regional Ring Road (RRR)

Second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project

Musi Riverfront Development project

Revival of lakes in the state

Additional Discussions on Pending State Needs

Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Minister for Information Technology and Industry D. Sridhar Babu, also discussed the need for the Centre’s assistance in resolving long-standing issues. The Chief Minister is expected to meet with various other central ministers later in the day to discuss specific projects that require federal support.

The meeting with PM Modi follows a similar one held in July last year, where the Telangana CM had urged the Centre to release pending funds for the state, allot coal blocks to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), and fulfill commitments under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He had also requested the transfer of 2,450 acres of defense land for infrastructure development.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister had sought the revival of the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) project for Hyderabad, originally sanctioned by the UPA government, and called for the sanction of 25 lakh houses for the state’s housing needs.

As Telangana continues to grow and evolve, the state government remains committed to pushing for essential infrastructure, development projects, and allocations to ensure sustainable progress. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s meetings with Prime Minister Modi highlight the state’s ongoing efforts to bridge gaps in critical sectors and strengthen ties with the Centre for the development of Telangana.