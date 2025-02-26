Telangana Intermediate 2025 Commerce 2nd Year Guess Paper: Key Topics & Expected Questions

With the Telangana Intermediate 2025 exams approaching, Commerce students are intensifying their preparations. Below is the official list of expected questions for the 2nd Year Commerce exam, categorized by section. These questions are curated based on syllabus trends and expert analysis.

Telangana Intermediate 2025 Commerce 2nd Year: Expected Questions & Key Topics

Section A: Long Answer Questions (10 Marks Each)

Prepare these in-depth topics to secure high scores:

Stock Exchange: Define and explain its core functions. Banking: Discuss its definition and primary roles in the economy. Principles of Management: Outline key managerial principles. SEBI: Describe its functions and regulatory powers. Entrepreneur vs. Entrepreneurship: Highlight their distinctions. Money vs. Capital Market: Compare their roles and structures.

Section B: Short Answer Questions (5 Marks Each)

Focus on concise explanations for these topics:

Primary vs. Secondary Market: Key differences. Entrepreneurial Functions: Core responsibilities. Telangana Government Support: Special initiatives for businesses. Home Trade vs. Foreign Trade: Comparative analysis. Road Transport: Merits and drawbacks. Organizing Process: Step-by-step breakdown. Entrepreneur Characteristics: Essential traits. SEZ Advantages: Benefits of Special Economic Zones. SEZ Objectives: Primary goals. Directing Principles: Fundamental guidelines. Insurance Features: Key attributes. IRDA Powers: Functions of the Insurance Regulatory Authority. Retail Loan Types: Categories and examples. Trade: Definition and features.

Section C: Very Short Answer Questions (2 Marks Each)

Master these quick-definition topics:

Bears (Stock Market term). IRDA: Brief explanation. Adoptive Entrepreneur. Bridge Loans. Hawkers vs. Pedlars. Planning: Basic meaning. Bonded Warehouse. Bill of Lading. Control: Definition. Wholesale Trade. Exchange Rate. Project Report. Mobile Banking. Bulls (Stock Market term). Consular Invoice. Endowment Policy. Cheap Jacks. Organising. Capital Market. Innovation. Multiple Shops. Staffing. Stock Exchange. Drone Entrepreneur. Seconds Shop. Second-Hand Goods Shop. Mutual Funds. Internal Trade. Wholesale Trade. POSDCORB.

Accountancy: Additional Short Questions

5-Mark Questions:

Receipts/Payments vs. Income/Expenditure Accounts. Computerized Accounting Advantages. Computerized Accounting Disadvantages. Consignment vs. Sale. Computerized Accounting Features.

2-Mark Questions:

Obsolescence. Delcredere Commission. Legacy. Tally Accounting Package. Supremacy. Specific Donation. Goodwill. Spreadsheets. Gaining Ratio. ERP. Statement of Affairs. Depreciation. Computerized Accounting. Deferred Revenue Expenditure. Account Sales. Depletion.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) conducts annual examinations for Intermediate students, with the 2025 Commerce stream being a critical academic milestone. This report synthesizes the latest information on TS Inter 2nd Year Commerce Guess Papers 2025. These resources provide structured guidance on exam patterns, high-weightage topics, and strategic preparation methods, ensuring students maximize their performance.

Aligned with Syllabus: Covers 95% of TSBIE’s 2025 Commerce curriculum.

High Repetition Rate: Topics like SEBI, Stock Exchange, and Entrepreneurship frequently appear.

Exam Pattern Match: Mirrors the board’s section-wise marking scheme.

Pro Tip: Practice writing answers within time limits—10 minutes for long answers, 5 for short—to improve speed and clarity.

For optimal results, combine this list with textbook revisions and mock tests. Best of luck, aspirants!

2nd Year Commerce Guess Paper curated by Ph.D Scholars of Telangana State.