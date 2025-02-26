Telangana Intermediate 2025 Political Science (Civics) 1st Year: Key Questions for March Exams

With the Telangana Intermediate exams scheduled from *March 5–24, 2025, students are intensifying their preparations. The Political Science 2nd Year paper tests conceptual clarity on governance, rights, and constitutional frameworks. Below is the *official guess paper highlighting 100 critical questions likely to appear across Sections A, B, and C.

Telangana Intermediate 2025 Political Science 2nd Year: Top Expected Questions

Section A: Long Answer Questions (10 Marks Each)

Answer any 3 of the following in 40 lines:

Define Political Science and elaborate on its scope. Explain the concept of a “State” and its essential elements. What is Nationality? Discuss its key components. Identify safeguards for fundamental rights. Classify different types of law with examples. Define Liberty and its various forms (civil, political, economic). Describe safeguards to protect individual liberty. What is Equality? Highlight its essential features. Explain Socialism and its core principles. Define Rights and categorize their types. Discuss Democracy and its defining characteristics. What is a Constitution? Explain its key features. Compare unitary and federal government structures. Define the Executive branch and its functions. Analyze the powers and roles of the Legislature.

Section B: Short Answer Questions (5 Marks Each)

Answer any 8 of the following in 20 lines:

Relationship between Political Science and History. Types of Sovereignty. Key characteristics of Sovereignty. Merits of Nationalism. Define Justice and its types (social, economic, legal). Concept of Satyagraha in political movements. Criticisms of Marxist ideology. Fundamental Duties in the Indian Constitution. Features of Rights. Types of civic duties. Methods of acquiring Citizenship. Direct Democracy and its mechanisms. Role of public opinion in democracies. Features of Secularism. Differences between written and unwritten constitutions. Merits/demerits of a Written Constitution. Judicial Review in governance. Presidential vs. Parliamentary systems. Federal Government characteristics. Loss of Citizenship processes.

Section C: Very Short Answer Questions (2 Marks Each)

Answer any 15 of the following in 1–2 lines:

Define “State.” Distinguish State and Government. Meaning of Sociology. Father of Political Science. Differences between State and Society. What is Behaviourism? Two demerits of Nationalism. Define Constitutional Law. Positive Liberty vs. Negative Liberty. Core idea of Socialism. Neo-Liberalism explained. Non-Violence in governance. Surplus Value theory. Causes of losing Citizenship. Dual Citizenship meaning. Role of NHRC (National Human Rights Commission). Two Fundamental Rights in India. Features of a Secular State. Rigid vs. Flexible Constitution. Purpose of a Preamble.

Exam Preparation Tips for March 2025

Focus on High-Weightage Topics: Prioritize Units 4 (Political Concepts) and 8 (Democracy), contributing 25% of total marks. Practice Answer Framing: Use diagrams for concepts like separation of powers. Revise Definitions: Key terms like “Sovereignty” frequently appear in Section C. Time Management: Allocate 10 minutes per long answer and 5 minutes per short answer during mocks.

Pro Tip: Solve past papers (2023–2024) to identify recurring themes like citizenship and federalism.

Final Note: With exams starting March 5, strategic revision of these questions can significantly boost scores. Emphasize clarity, examples, and constitutional references to secure top grades. Best of luck!

