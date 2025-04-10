26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana to Land in Delhi on Thursday, Security Tightened Across Capital

New Delhi: Security arrangements across the national capital have been heightened ahead of the expected arrival of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, who is set to land in Delhi on Thursday following his extradition from the United States.

Rana, 64, was arrested in Chicago in 2009 for his alleged role in the 2008 attacks that claimed over 180 lives. The U.S. Supreme Court last month rejected his plea against extradition, clearing the way for Indian authorities to bring him back. A team of senior National Investigation Agency (NIA) and intelligence officials flew to the U.S. earlier this week to take custody of the accused.

Security Tightened at Palam Airport, Patiala House Court

Security forces began ramping up arrangements at Palam Technical Airport from 10 am Thursday. A Delhi Police van was seen entering the premises, and multiple police control room (PCR) vans were patrolling the area.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell will provide a high-security escort, including SWAT teams and a bullet-proof vehicle, to transport Rana safely to the NIA headquarters on Lodhi Road. In anticipation of his arrival, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut the entry/exit gate Number 2 near JLN Stadium, and curbs have been imposed on public transport in the surrounding areas.

CRPF Deployed at Court Complex

At the Patiala House Court Complex, CRPF personnel have been stationed both inside and outside the premises. While some officers were posted near the canteen area, others were seen guarding Gate No. 4. A thick yellow rope has also been tied around a signboard to control and secure access to the building.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Devesh Mahla, reviewed the on-ground security arrangements with senior officers.

Rana Likely to Appear via Video Link

Advocate Narender Mann has been appointed as the special public prosecutor in the case for a three-year term. Rana is expected to be produced before a court via video conferencing and may be remanded to either NIA or judicial custody.

With national attention once again on one of the key accused in the deadly 26/11 attacks, security agencies remain on high alert to ensure a smooth and safe transfer of the suspect into Indian custody.