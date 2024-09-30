26-Year-Old Patient Successfully Undergoes Surgery for Tumor Removal at Olive Hospital, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old male patient was admitted to Olive Hospital in Nanalnagar on 23 September after experiencing early satiety and intermittent back pain that had worsened over the past month.

Under the care of Dr. Radhakrishna, a Surgical Gastroenterologist, the patient underwent a thorough examination that revealed a soft, vague mass in the epigastric region with mild tenderness, prompting further investigations.

Ultrasound imaging of the abdomen identified a large heterogeneous mass lesion measuring 12×10×11 cm, characterized by a significant exophytic component attached to the liver. A subsequent CT scan suggested a differential diagnosis between Focal Nodular Hyperplasia (FNH) and the Fibrolamellar variant of Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), alongside the presence of cholilithiasis.

To ensure a comprehensive evaluation, an Upper Gastro Endoscopy was performed to assess the condition of surrounding organs and blood vessels, while blood tests were conducted to analyze the tumor’s nature and evaluate the risk of bleeding.

Following extensive diagnostic procedures, the patient was diagnosed with a liver tumor accompanied by gallbladder stones. A meticulous pre-anesthetic evaluation was conducted in preparation for surgery. On 24 September, the patient underwent a LEFT LATERAL SEGMENTECTOMY and CHOLECYSTECTOMY, with the surgery lasting over four hours. The surgical team successfully removed the tumor along with the gallbladder stone, achieving minimal bleeding during the procedure.

Post-surgery, the patient has been recovering well and is expected to be discharged within the next 2-3 days. The timely diagnosis and the preparedness of the anesthesia and surgical teams played a crucial role in the successful outcome of the surgery.