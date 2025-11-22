2nd Test: Bumrah dismisses Markram on stroke of tea as SA reach 82/1

Guwahati: Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah brought a long-awaited breakthrough for India by dismissing Aiden Markram on the stroke of tea, as South Africa reached 82/1 in 26.5 overs against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Bumrah had created an opportunity earlier in the first session, but KL Rahul failed to hold on to a sharp chance at slip, giving Markram a life on four. But the right-handed opener eventually fell in the final over before the 20-minute tea break by chopping on to his stumps off Bumrah.

Until that dismissal, Markram and Ryan Rickelton looked largely assured. It would be interesting to see if India, who toiled hard for the majority of the first session, will be able to capitalise on the breakthrough from Bumrah and gain an edge over the Proteas in the second session.

Also Read: Kerala Cyber Police register case against fake video of Chief Election Commissioner

In the morning, after electing to bat first on a fresh red soil pitch, Markram and Rickelton ensured South Africa had a steady start against new ball bowlers Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The duo got decent carry and swing, though two sets of byes went against wicketkeeper and skipper Rishabh Pant’s name.

Though the atmosphere was subdued at India’s newest Test venue due to sparse attendance, which was in complete contrast to the well‑attended Eden Gardens Test last week, Bumrah and Siraj continued to keep the openers in check. Markram finally opened his account with a solid punch off Bumrah for four, before surviving a dropped catch by Rahul at slip.

With Siraj bowling touch too full and wide, Markram and Rickelton found a few boundaries off him, as South Africa reached 34/0 at the first drinks break. Nitish Kumar Reddy struggled for consistency – drifting onto the pads too often and conceding boundaries to Markram, while Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar found some turn and bounce, though Rickelton got streaky boundaries off them.

Captain Pant’s decision to bring Bumrah late in the session to deliver the breakthrough paid off when he dismissed Markram and Rahul, who had earlier spilled a chance of him, had a smile full of relief on his face as India finally had a wicket before tea.

Brief Scores: South Africa 82/1 in 26.5 overs (Aiden Markram 38, Ryan Rickelton 35 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1-7) against India.