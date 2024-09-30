2nd Test: Kohli surpasses Tendulkar as fastest batter to reach 27,000 international runs

Kanpur: India’s star batter Virat Kohli has become the fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh here at the Green Park Stadium on Monday.

Kohli leapfrogged legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar’s record (623 innings) as he achieved the feat in just 594, the only cricketer ever to finish 27000 international runs in under 600 outings.

The other batters to complete the 27,000 runs in international cricket are ex-Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara (648 innings) and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting (650 innings).

Kohli scored a quick-fire 47 off 35 balls against Bangladesh before being dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to X to congratulate the talismanic batter on achieving the feat in his already illustrious career.

“Another towering milestone in the illustrious career of Virat Kohli as he crosses 27,000 international runs! Your passion, consistency, and hunger to excel are inspiring to the cricketing world. Congratulations @imVkohli, the journey continues to inspire millions!”

Kohli has accumulated 13,906 runs in 295 ODIs, along with 8,918 runs in Test cricket. In T20Is, he amassed 4,188 runs before announcing his retirement after India’s triumphant campaign in the T20 World Cup in June.

It was a day of records for India as spin-bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja etched his name into the record books on Monday after claiming his landmark 300th Test wicket earlier in the day.

Jadeja became the seventh Indian bowler to reach 300 Test wickets and also joined the elite club of players, who have scored 3,000 runs and taken 300 scalps in Test cricket. Only Kapil Dev and R. Ashwin had achieved the feat before him for India.

Moreover, he became the second fastest Indian by balls (17428) to complete the 300 Test wickets milestone after R. Ashwin (15,636 balls). It also placed him as the fastest Asian to complete the double milestone and the second-fastest player in the world after England great Ian Botham.

“Congratulations @imjadeja for completing 300 wickets in Test match cricket. Your discipline and consistency with the ball have been pivotal in India’s dominant run in the longest format of the game!” Shah wrote in his post on X.

On the match front, India declared their innings at 285/9, taking a 52-run lead against Bangladesh.