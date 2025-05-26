3 Sleepless Nights May Raise Your Risk of Heart Disease: Study

New Delhi: Just three nights of insufficient sleep may significantly raise the risk of heart disease, according to a new study conducted by researchers from Uppsala University, Sweden. The findings highlight how even short-term sleep deprivation can negatively affect cardiovascular health, especially in young, healthy individuals.

Study Reveals Link Between Sleep Loss and Inflammatory Proteins

The research team found that disrupted sleep patterns lead to an increase in inflammatory proteins in the blood — a key indicator associated with higher risks of heart conditions like heart failure and coronary artery disease.

Young Healthy Men Showed Alarming Changes in Just Three Nights

The study involved 16 healthy young men of normal weight, all of whom had good sleep habits prior to the study. They were tested under two conditions:

One where they had normal sleep (about 8 hours) per night for three nights.

per night for three nights. Another where they were limited to just 4 hours of sleep each night over the same period.

Blood samples were taken in the morning and evening, and also after 30 minutes of high-intensity exercise during both sleep scenarios.

Key Heart Risk Proteins Increased with Sleep Deprivation

Researchers observed increased levels of nearly 90 proteins in the blood, many of which are directly linked to inflammation and cardiovascular risk. These proteins surged after just a few nights of limited sleep, showing how quickly sleep loss can begin to impact heart health.

Dr. Jonathan Cedernaes, the lead researcher, stated,

“It’s important to emphasize the importance of sleep for cardiovascular health even early in life.”

Exercise Still Beneficial Even After Sleep Loss

Interestingly, the study also revealed that exercise continued to produce positive protein responses, even in sleep-deprived individuals. However, previous research by the same team indicated that exercising without enough sleep could increase strain on the heart’s muscle cells.

More Research Needed for Broader Populations

The team emphasized that additional studies are required to understand how sleep deprivation affects:

Women

Older adults

Patients with existing heart conditions

Individuals with irregular sleep cycles

The study, published in the journal Biomarker Research, highlights how prioritizing sleep is crucial for heart health — regardless of age or fitness level.