32% Growth in Aadhaar Transactions– Are We Witnessing a Digital Revolution?

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has reported a significant surge in Aadhaar authentications, with over 284 crore transactions conducted in January 2025. This marks a robust 32% year-on-year growth compared to the 214.8 crore transactions recorded in January 2024.

Key Highlights of Aadhaar Authentication in January:

Total Authentications : More than 284 crore authentication transactions were recorded, reflecting a sharp increase in the adoption of digital services across the nation.

: More than 284 crore authentication transactions were recorded, reflecting a sharp increase in the adoption of digital services across the nation. eKYC Transactions : A total of 43 crore eKYC transactions were conducted in January alone, pushing the cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions to over 2,268 crore by the end of the month.

: A total of 43 crore eKYC transactions were conducted in January alone, pushing the cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions to over 2,268 crore by the end of the month. Average Daily Authentications: On average, more than 9 crore Aadhaar authentications were carried out daily in January, showcasing the widespread use of Aadhaar in everyday transactions.

Surge in Aadhaar Face Authentication Transactions

The government also reported that Aadhaar’s face authentication feature has gained significant traction. In January, nearly 12 crore face authentication transactions were performed, pushing the cumulative total to over 102 crore since the feature’s introduction in October 2021.

Face Authentication Growth: A remarkable 78 crore of these face authentication transactions occurred in the past 12 months alone.

The AI and machine learning (AI/ML)-based face authentication solution, developed in-house by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is now being extensively used across multiple sectors, including finance, insurance, fintech, health, and telecommunications.

Aadhaar’s Role in Ease of Doing Business

The Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing the customer experience in both banking and non-banking financial sectors. It ensures transparency, facilitates ease of business, and supports smooth service delivery to citizens.

Expanding Aadhaar Authentication Across Sectors

In a significant move last month, the government expanded the scope of Aadhaar authentication to both government and private entities offering services in the public interest. This expansion is set to boost innovation and improve public service delivery, especially in sectors like e-commerce, travel, tourism, hospitality, and healthcare.

The Aadhaar authentication system is becoming increasingly indispensable in helping individuals access various services seamlessly and securely.

Conclusion: A Growing Digital Economy

32% Growth in Aadhaar Transactions – Are We Witnessing a Digital Revolution?

These figures underscore the growing adoption and utility of Aadhaar as a cornerstone of India’s digital economy. With nearly 550 entities currently leveraging Aadhaar authentication, its role in enhancing service delivery and fostering innovation continues to expand across various sectors of the economy.