325th Urs of Yousuf Baba Shareef Baba Begins with Devotion and Tradition

The 325th Urs Shareef of Hazrat Yousaf Baba Shareef Baba commenced today in Hyderabad with great spiritual fervour. The day began with the traditional Sandal Mali ceremony, marking the start of the revered annual celebrations at the Dargah Shareef.

Sandal Shareef Procession Scheduled for Tomorrow

As part of the Urs festivities, a grand Sandal Shareef procession will be taken out tomorrow. The procession will begin from Makkah Masjid after Asar prayers and will proceed towards the Dargah Shareef, reaching its destination after Isha prayers. Devotees from across the city are expected to participate in large numbers.

Waqf Board Officials and Social Workers Attend the Ceremony

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries including Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmathullah, board member Bandagi Basha, and other Waqf Board staff. Prominent social worker Syed Mahoob Bhai also joined the occasion along with other community leaders to pay their respects and participate in the religious ceremonies.

The Urs Shareef continues to be a symbol of communal harmony and spiritual unity, drawing devotees from various backgrounds to seek blessings and participate in the Sufi traditions.