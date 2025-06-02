Hyderabad Roars in Protest: AIMPLB Calls for Unity Against Waqf Amendment

Hyderabad: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), in collaboration with AIMIM and various Muslim organizations, staged a massive dharna and public meetings at Indira Park, Hyderabad, on Sunday. The protest was held to demand the immediate rollback of the Waqf Board (Amendment) Act, 2025, enacted by the Central Government.

Leaders Unite Against Waqf Amendment Act

Key figures such as Akbaruddin Owaisi, Maulana Sayipullah Rahmani (President of AIMPLB), MIM MLAs, and several religious and community leaders were present at the event.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, speaking to the large gathering, urged religious leaders and Muslim organizations to unite and intensify the movement.

“The AIMIM will give its full support to this struggle,” he said, emphasizing collective resistance.

AIMPLB: Amendment is Anti-Constitutional

Maulana Saifullah Rahmani, President of the AIMPLB, criticized the central government for enacting legislation that he said violates constitutional principles and interferes with the personal rights of Muslims.

“Since the BJP came to power, attacks on Dalits, Adivasis, and Muslim minorities have intensified,” Rahmani stated. He called for solidarity among all marginalized communities to counter what he termed as divisive governance.

Mass Participation Reflects Public Sentiment

The dharna saw participation from thousands of Muslims, civil society members, and rights activists. Protesters carried placards and raised slogans demanding the repeal of the Waqf Board (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Background: Why the Waqf Amendment Act Is Controversial

The amended Act has drawn criticism for allegedly reducing the autonomy of Waqf Boards, altering property management rights, and increasing central oversight — all seen by critics as an infringement on religious and minority rights.

Call for Nationwide Solidarity

Leaders from AIMPLB and AIMIM emphasized that this was not just a religious issue, but a broader constitutional and human rights concern. They called on intellectuals, people’s movements, and secular groups to support the cause.