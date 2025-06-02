IIT Hyderabad Zone Students Dominate Top 20 Ranks in JEE Advanced 2025

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has declared the JEE Advanced 2025 results on Monday. Rajit Gupta, from the IIT Delhi zone, emerged as the All-India Topper, securing an impressive 332 out of 360 marks.

Devdutta Majhi Emerges as Female Topper

Devdutta Majhi, representing the IIT Kharagpur zone, secured 312 marks, earning her the title of female topper for JEE Advanced 2025. She ranked 12th in the Common Rank List (CRL) — a remarkable achievement.

IIT Hyderabad Zone Sees Strong Performance

The IIT Hyderabad zone, which includes students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, had several candidates in the top 20 national ranks:

Arnav Singh – CRL 9

– CRL 9 Vadlamudi Lokesh – CRL 10

– CRL 10 Dharmana Gnana Rutvik Sai – CRL 18 (OBC-NCL topper)

– CRL 18 (OBC-NCL topper) Vangala Ajay Reddy – CRL 19 (Gen-EWS topper)

– CRL 19 (Gen-EWS topper) Avanaganti Anirudh Reddy – CRL 20

This year, a total of 1,87,223 candidates registered, and 1,80,422 appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on May 18, 2025. Out of them, 54,378 candidates have qualified for admission into prestigious IITs.

Female candidates qualified: 9,404

Check Your JEE Advanced 2025 Results Online

Reservation Toppers Highlight Diversity

Vangala Ajay Reddy was declared the Gen-EWS category topper

was declared the Dharmana Gnana Rutvik Sai topped in the OBC-NCL quota

These achievements reflect the growing diversity and regional representation in India’s premier engineering entrance exam.