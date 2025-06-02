CM Revanth Reddy Extends Wishes on Telangana Formation Day 2025

On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day on June 2, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state. The day marks 11 years since the formation of Telangana, a milestone celebrated with pride, reflection, and renewed commitment toward development.

Telangana Completes 11 Years, Steps into 12th Year

CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that Telangana, which was achieved through a united struggle, has now completed 11 years and is entering its 12th year as a separate state. He paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Telangana movement, whose sacrifices paved the way for the creation of the state.

“The sacrifices of Telangana martyrs will always be remembered with deep respect,” said the Chief Minister.

Government Committed to Telangana’s Development

Also Read: Nita Ambani Visibly Disappointed as Mumbai Indians Crash Out of IPL 2025

Reiterating his government’s vision, CM Revanth Reddy assured that his administration remains deeply committed to the all-round development of Telangana. He highlighted the government’s focus on inclusive growth, social welfare, and infrastructure development across the state.

Formation Day Celebrations Across the State

Telangana Formation Day is being celebrated with official ceremonies, cultural programs, and tributes at various locations across the state. Government offices, schools, and public buildings have been illuminated, and events are being held to honor the heroes of the Telangana movement.