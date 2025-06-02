Nita Ambani Visibly Disappointed as Mumbai Indians Crash Out of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians’ dreams of lifting a sixth IPL trophy came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday, as they were defeated by Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Nita Ambani’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral

Nita Ambani, 60, the co-owner of Mumbai Indians, was seen visibly disappointed in the stands after her team lost the match. With her head leaned back, eyes closed, and a hand on her forehead, Ambani’s emotional gesture captured the pain of Mumbai’s exit.

She was seated next to her son, Akash Ambani, who also looked visibly upset by the defeat.

Mumbai Indians Knocked Out After Five-Wicket Loss

Led by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians posted a strong total of 203/6 in 20 overs, but failed to defend it as Punjab Kings chased the target successfully, scoring 207/5 with an over to spare.

Punjab’s hero was Shreyas Iyer, who smashed a brilliant 87 off 41 balls*, anchoring the chase and securing Punjab Kings’ first IPL final appearance since 2014.

Hardik Pandya’s Reaction Reflects Team’s Heartbreak

Following the final moments of the match, MI captain Hardik Pandya dropped to his haunches in disbelief and dejection, as the Punjab Kings sealed the win and a spot in the IPL 2025 final.

The match, played in front of a packed crowd, had been delayed by over two hours due to rain but eventually started at 9:40 PM without any overs being lost.

Punjab Kings to Face RCB in Historic IPL 2025 Final

Punjab Kings will now take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, also to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both franchises are in search of their first-ever IPL title, making it a historic showdown for fans.

Social Media Reacts to Nita Ambani’s Heartfelt Moment

Images and videos of Nita Ambani’s emotional reaction quickly went viral on social media, with many fans sympathizing with her and the Mumbai Indians squad. MI supporters expressed their disappointment, but also praised the team’s fight throughout the tournament.

End of the Road for Mumbai, New Chapter for Punjab

While the five-time champions Mumbai Indians bow out of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings celebrate a long-awaited return to the final. With both Punjab and RCB never having won the trophy, the IPL 2025 final promises to be a thrilling contest and a chance for history to be made.