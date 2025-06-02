Nifty, Sensex Open Lower Amid Negative Global Cues

The Indian stock market witnessed a weak start on Monday, dragged down by negative cues from global markets and uncertainty surrounding international trade policies.

Sensex and Nifty Fall in Early Trade

As of 9:18 AM, the BSE Sensex dropped 676.86 points, or 0.83%, to 80,774.15, while the NSE Nifty slipped 181.15 points, or 0.74%, to 24,568.25. Broader indices followed suit, with Nifty Midcap 100 declining by 0.18% to 57,315, and Nifty Smallcap 100 losing 0.39% at 17,813.

Top Gainers and Losers in the Sensex Pack

Gainers:

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Adani Ports

IndusInd Bank

Nestle

SBI

Eternal (Zomato)

Asian Paints

Power Grid

Losers:

HDFC Bank

HCL Tech

Reliance Industries

Bajaj Finance

Infosys

Tata Steel

Tech Mahindra

Sectoral Performance Mixed

Sectorally, the market showed mixed performance:

Laggards : IT, Financial Services, Metals, Media, Services, and Commodities

: IT, Financial Services, Metals, Media, Services, and Commodities Gainers: FMCG, PSU Banks, Realty, and Energy

Analyst Views: Short-Term Consolidation Expected

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the global environment remains uncertain. “US President Donald Trump’s imposition of 50% tariffs on steel and aluminium signals continued turbulence in global trade,” he stated.

However, domestic fundamentals remain strong, with Q4 GDP growth at 7.4%, beating expectations. Analysts suggest that low inflation, promising consumption and capital expenditure trends, and the possibility of continued rate cuts could support sustained economic growth in FY26.

Asian Markets in Red, US Ends Mixed

Asian indices largely mirrored the negativity:

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Jakarta, and Seoul : Trading in the red

: Trading in the red Shanghai: Closed due to public holiday

In contrast, the US markets ended mixed on Friday:

Dow Jones : Up 0.31%

: Up Nasdaq: Down 0.32%

Conclusion: Bullish Trend with Near-Term Volatility

While the primary market trend remains bullish, analysts expect a short-term consolidation phase. Investors are advised to stay cautious amid global uncertainty, while capitalizing on strong domestic tailwinds for long-term gains.

