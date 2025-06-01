Telangana: Further Delay Likely in Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme

Hyderabad: The launch of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme is expected to be further delayed, despite earlier government announcements that loan sanction letters under the scheme would be distributed from tomorrow (June 2).

Ministers Raise Concerns About Ineligible Applicants

Several ministers have reportedly expressed concern that no ineligible person should benefit from the scheme. They suggested that the issue be discussed in the upcoming Cabinet meeting for a more detailed review.

Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for June 5

A Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for June 5, where key topics including Rajiv Yuva Vikasam will be discussed. The ministers decided that all significant decisions regarding the scheme must be reviewed during this session.

Surge in Applications Triggers Review

Ministers informed the Chief Minister that the number of applications received exceeded expectations, and a large number of complaints have been lodged, alleging that ineligible candidates may receive benefits.

Screening Process Underway

Given the high volume of applications, the government has decided to intensify the screening process. Only after a comprehensive review will the list of eligible beneficiaries be finalized and released.

Ministers Demand In-Depth Scrutiny

The ministers requested the administration to conduct deeper analysis and careful vetting of applicants to ensure that only deserving individuals benefit from the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. The aim is to avoid misuse and ensure transparency in the distribution process.