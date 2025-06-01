Kavitha Urges CM Revanth Reddy to Cancel GHMC Monsoon Emergency Tenders

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has written a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, demanding the immediate cancellation of tenders issued for monsoon emergency and instant repair teams under GHMC. She alleged that certain officials were manipulating the tender process to benefit specific companies.

Losses to Local BC Contractors

Kavitha stated that GHMC’s engineering department was acting in a way that disadvantaged BC contractors from Telangana. She pointed out that the tender rules specified using only vehicles from a foreign company, which has just two showrooms in Hyderabad. These showroom managers, according to Kavitha, were unwilling to sign MoUs with local contractors.

Pressure on Contractors and Limited Tender Scope

Despite Telangana contractors obtaining MoUs from showrooms in Karnataka, officials are allegedly pressuring them to submit physical copies within an impractically short timeframe. Kavitha also criticized the tendering method, noting that while tenders were previously issued for 150 wards, they are now being issued for only nine zones—causing further loss to local contractors.

Technical Infeasibility and Financial Burden

She claimed the vehicle specifications in the new tenders were impractical, stating that even a single cubic meter of material could not be transported as per the current guidelines. Previously used vehicles could carry two to three cubic meters. Kavitha alleged the changes were made to favor one specific company and two contractors, which would impose an additional financial burden of ₹5.85 crore annually.

Call for Fair Tendering and CM’s Intervention

Kavitha urged the Chief Minister to cancel the existing tenders and return to the previous ward-wise format, which could provide employment to around 150 local contractors. As Revanth Reddy is directly overseeing the Municipal Department, she called on him to address these irregularities and take immediate corrective action.