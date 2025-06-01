Delayed But Delivered: Telangana Finally Approves Long-Pending Ration Card Requests

Hyderabad: In a major welfare push, the Telangana government has approved the addition of 2 lakh new ration cards, raising the total number of cards in the state to 91.83 lakh. This expansion now covers over 3.10 crore beneficiaries, reflecting the state’s commitment to extending food security and welfare support to eligible citizens.

Verification Process Underway for Pending Applications

According to officials, these new cards were issued after verifying pending applications. The verification process is still ongoing, and authorities assured that eligible applicants will continue to receive ration cards upon successful scrutiny. Citizens who applied through MeeSeva centers or public governance platforms are encouraged to track the status of their application.

Triple Month Rice Distribution Begins This Month

The government also announced that beneficiaries can collect three months’ worth of subsidized rice at once in June. This move is expected to ease the burden on families and reduce congestion at ration distribution centers.

Delays Continue in Card Issuance and Modifications

Despite multiple rounds of application drives, there has been growing public concern over delays in issuing new cards and updating existing ones. Many applicants who requested modifications—such as name changes, address updates, or family additions—have reportedly not received any communication or updates.

Lack of Ration Cards Blocking Access to Welfare Schemes

Applicants without valid ration cards are being denied access to other government welfare schemes, including Aarogyasri health services and social pensions. Citizens have urged the state government to fast-track the process and ensure that no eligible family is left behind due to administrative delays.

How to Apply for a Ration Card in Telangana

Eligible individuals can apply for a new ration card or request modifications through: