3rd Hockey India Jr Women Academy Championship to kick off in Kurukshetra

New Delhi: The 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 (Zone A & B) is all set to showcase young talent, beginning at Kurukshetra University, Haryana, on Sunday, November 16. The final match is scheduled for November 23. Fifteen academy teams from across the country will compete for top honours in this highly anticipated tournament, which is a key part of Hockey India’s strong grassroots development pathway. The teams are divided into four pools — Pool A, Pool B, Pool C, and Pool D — and will play in a round-robin format.

The top two teams from each pool will move on to the Semi-Finals on November 21. The 3rd/4th place match and the Final are scheduled for November 23. The opening match features Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy against Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, promising an exciting start to a week of intense competition hockey. Pool A includes the Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Mumbai Schools Sports Association, and the Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy.

Pool B comprises Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Citizen Hockey XI, Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society, and Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy. Pool C includes Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), and Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy. Meanwhile, Pool D features Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. During the group stage, teams earn three points for a win and one point for a draw.

If the scores are tied at the end of regulation in the classification matches, a shoot-out will determine the winner, increasing the excitement. Speaking ahead of the tournament, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “The Junior Women Academy Championship is a cornerstone in our talent development structure. It gives us the opportunity to identify promising players who will eventually feed into the national setup.

Over the years, these academy tournaments have proven to be instrumental in nurturing future stars who go on to represent India at the international level. I am confident this year’s edition will showcase some extraordinary young talent.” Echoing his sentiments, Hockey India Secretary General Bola Nath Singh added, “This Championship not only provides young players a platform to compete but also instils in them the discipline and exposure required at higher levels.

The enthusiasm and commitment shown by these academies reflect the strong grassroots network we have built across India. We look forward to an exciting week of hockey in Kurukshetra.” With top junior academies competing, the 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 (Zones A & B) offers exciting matches, showcases emerging talent, and marks another milestone in Hockey India’s efforts to build a stronger foundation for Indian hockey.



