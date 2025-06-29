Hyderabad: 454 Booked for Drunk Driving in Cyberabad, Police Issue Stern Warning

In a major weekend enforcement drive, the Cyberabad Traffic Police booked 454 individuals for drunk driving across various checkpoints in the city. The crackdown targeted intoxicated drivers to ensure road safety and prevent fatal accidents.

Two-Wheelers Account for Majority of Offenders

Among the violators, a staggering 372 were riding two-wheelers, while 22 three-wheelers, 57 four-wheelers, and 3 heavy vehicles were also caught. The wide range of vehicles involved highlights the alarming spread of drunk driving across different modes of transport.

All Offenders to Face Court

Police officials confirmed that all 454 offenders will be produced before the court, where appropriate legal action will be initiated. The traffic department has been consistent in cracking down on intoxicated driving, which remains a leading cause of road accidents and fatalities.

10-Year Jail for Drunk Driving Resulting in Death

Issuing a stern warning to the public, Cyberabad Police reminded citizens that drunk driving resulting in death can lead to a jail term of up to 10 years under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder.

“Drunk driving is not just a violation, it is a potential weapon of destruction. Citizens are urged to act responsibly and avoid getting behind the wheel under the influence,” a Cyberabad Police spokesperson stated.

Public Urged to Be Responsible

With increasing awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement, the police are hopeful that such drives will deter repeat offenses and reduce road tragedies. Citizens are encouraged to use alternatives like cab services or designated drivers when under the influence.