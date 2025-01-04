5th Test: Blow for India as Bumrah Leaves Stadium for Scans

Sydney: India faced a significant setback on day two of the ongoing fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, as captain Jasprit Bumrah was seen leaving the Sydney Cricket Ground to undergo scans at a hospital.

Broadcasters Fox Sports and Channel Seven captured visuals of Bumrah departing from India’s dressing room and leaving the ground in a car. Accompanying him were team doctor and integrity manager Anshuman Upadhyay.

Bumrah had bowled just one over, where his pace appeared to be down. After a brief conversation with Virat Kohli, he left the field during the second session of the match. While the exact nature of his injury is not yet confirmed, Bumrah had previously experienced discomfort in his groin area during the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

At the time of his departure, Bumrah had figures of 2-33 from 10 overs in Australia’s innings. He had made a significant impact by dismissing Usman Khawaja on the final ball of day one and then getting Marnus Labuschagne caught behind early on day two. Bumrah is currently the leading wicket-taker of the series with 32 wickets.

Additionally, Bumrah surpassed Bishen Singh Bedi’s record of 31 wickets to become India’s highest wicket-taker in a Test series in Australia.

The Indian team is yet to provide an official statement on the nature of Bumrah’s injury. In the meantime, Virat Kohli has stepped in as the captain, with Rohit Sharma revealing that he opted to sit out of the Sydney Test due to his poor form.