India Takes Narrow Four-Run Lead After Bowling Out Australia for 181 in Fifth Test

Sydney: Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, picking up three wickets each as India gained a narrow four-run lead in the first innings after bowling Australia out for 181 on day two of the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Stellar Performance by Indian Pacers

India’s pacers were in superb form as they restricted Australia to a low total. Captain Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up 2 wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs, had to leave the field for scans due to an unspecified injury. However, Prasidh Krishna, playing his first match of the series, stepped up to break two crucial partnerships, finishing with 3 wickets for 42 runs.

Mohammed Siraj also contributed with 3 wickets for 51 runs, while Nitish Kumar Reddy showed his value with the ball, picking up 2 wickets for 32 runs. All the Indian pacers were among the wickets, helping India take a slender lead.

Australia’s Webster Top-Scorer with 57

For Australia, debutant Beau Webster was the top scorer, making a solid 57 runs. With the match still wide open, the second innings of both teams will play a decisive role in determining the outcome.

After the early tea break, Australia looked to counter India’s bowling attack with Webster and Alex Carey hitting quick boundaries. However, Krishna dismissed Carey with a well-executed ball that broke through the defenses, ending his stay at the crease.

India Regains Control Despite Setbacks

Despite some early troubles, including Bumrah’s departure for scans and Webster’s steady knock, India regained control. Nitish Kumar Reddy played a key role, removing Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in quick succession, which left Australia on the back foot.

Prasidh Krishna then dismissed Webster, taking a well-timed catch off a short ball, and Mohammed Siraj wrapped up the innings by removing the final wicket to bowl Australia out for 181.

Key Moments in the Match

Earlier in the day, Bumrah made a significant impact by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne for just 2 runs, becoming India’s highest wicket-taker in a Test series in Australia, surpassing Bishen Singh Bedi’s record of 31 wickets.

India’s bowlers continued to dominate with Siraj and Krishna playing crucial roles in the middle overs. Despite a strong 57-run partnership between Steve Smith and Beau Webster, Australia couldn’t recover from early setbacks.

Final Scores

India’s first innings total was 185, with Rishabh Pant contributing 40 runs. Australia’s reply saw them all-out for 181, with Beau Webster making 57 and Steve Smith adding 33. India now leads by just 4 runs with a slim advantage heading into the second innings.

Brief Scores:

India 185 (Rishabh Pant 40; Scott Boland 4-31)

Australia 181/10 in 50 overs (Beau Webster 57, Steve Smith 33; Prasidh Krishna 3-42, Mohammed Siraj 3-51)

India leads by 4 runs.