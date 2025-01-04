SBI Launches Two New Deposit Schemes Offering Financial Flexibility

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has unveiled two new deposit schemes, ‘Har Ghar Lakhpati’ and ‘SBI Patrons,’ aimed at providing greater financial flexibility and value to its customers.

‘Har Ghar Lakhpati’ Scheme

The ‘Har Ghar Lakhpati’ scheme is a pre-calculated recurring deposit product designed for customers to deposit Rs 1,00,000 and its multiples. This scheme enables individuals to plan and save systematically to achieve their financial goals. It also targets younger customers, including those below 18 years, encouraging them to start their financial planning and savings at an early age.

‘SBI Patrons’ Term Deposit for Senior Citizens

SBI has also launched the ‘SBI Patrons’ term deposit scheme specifically for senior citizens aged 80 years and above. This special term deposit offering provides enhanced interest rates to senior customers, available to both new and existing term deposit holders.

Commitment to Financial Inclusion and Innovation

SBI Chairman, CS Setty, stated, “We aim to create goal-oriented deposit products that not only enhance financial returns but also align with our customers’ aspirations. We are redefining traditional banking to make it more inclusive and impactful.”

He added, “We are committed to fostering financial inclusion and empowerment, contributing to India’s growth journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.”

SBI’s Focus on Customer-Centric Solutions

With the introduction of these new products, SBI has reaffirmed its commitment to providing customer-centric financial solutions that cater to various financial needs, empowering customers in their financial journey.