Hyderabad Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies of Heart Attack

In a heartbreaking incident, a six-year-old girl died of a suspected heart attack in Puppalaguda, Hyderabad. The child belonged to a migrant family that had come to the city in search of livelihood.

Family from Jangaon District Settled in Hyderabad for Work

The deceased, identified as Midhun, was the second daughter of Govind Ashok and Anusha, a couple originally from Kottapally village, located in Station Ghanpur Mandal of Jangaon district, Telangana. The couple has four children — two daughters and two sons. To support their family, they had migrated to Hyderabad, where they were engaged in daily wage labor.

Sudden Chest Pain Leads to Tragedy

On Saturday night, Midhun complained of sudden chest pain and soon became unconscious. Alarmed, the parents rushed her to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctors’ efforts, she could not be revived and passed away during treatment.

Doctors Confirm Heart Attack as Cause of Death

According to medical reports, the young girl suffered a heart attack, which led to her untimely death. The incident has left the family in a state of deep shock and mourning.

Rising Concern Over Cardiac Issues in Children

Though rare, cardiac arrests in children have been increasingly reported in recent years. Health experts recommend regular check-ups and immediate medical attention in case of symptoms like chest pain, fainting, or shortness of breath, even in young children.