Panjagutta Police Take Unique Step to Curb Repeat Drink & Drive Offenders
As part of the initiative, individuals caught for the second time under Drink & Drive cases are being made to stand at major traffic signals and crossroads holding awareness placards.
In a creative move to discourage drunk driving, the Panjagutta Traffic Police have introduced a new form of public awareness targeting repeat offenders.
Placards at Traffic Signals for 2nd-Time Offenders
As part of the initiative, individuals caught for the second time under Drink & Drive cases are being made to stand at major traffic signals and crossroads holding awareness placards. These signs carry messages warning others about the dangers and consequences of drunk driving.
Public Shame as a Deterrent
Officials say the idea is not just to punish, but also to educate and create a visual deterrent for others. By making offenders face public accountability, the police hope to bring about a change in behavior and encourage responsible driving habits.
Awareness with Accountability
The Panjagutta Police believe this method will leave a lasting impression, especially on younger drivers. They continue to emphasize that road safety begins with responsible choices, and Drink & Drive will not be tolerated under any circumstances.