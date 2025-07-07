Telangana: Tragedy in Bandlaguda: Couple Attacked by Unknown Persons, Woman Dies, Man Critical

A tragic and mysterious incident unfolded in Sangareddy district as a young couple’s love story took a dark turn, leaving one dead and the other critically injured. The case has sparked shock and speculation in the local community.

Young Woman Dies on the Spot, Man in Critical Condition

The incident occurred in Bandlaguda Balaji Nagar under the jurisdiction of Ramachandrapuram Police Station. According to early reports, Ramya, a degree student, died on the spot under suspicious circumstances. Her companion, identified as Akula Praveen, was found with severe injuries and rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police Probing Multiple Angles

The police have launched an intensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. One angle under scrutiny is whether Praveen attacked Ramya with a knife before attempting to take his own life. Another possibility being considered is that both may have attempted suicide.

Authorities are working to recover forensic evidence from the scene and are waiting for Praveen to regain consciousness in order to record his statement. Preliminary findings and motive remain unclear.

Shock and Sorrow in the Community

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local area, especially among students and residents who knew the couple. Social media is abuzz with condolences for Ramya and calls for a transparent investigation.

Awaiting Clarity

As of now, the exact sequence of events remains uncertain. Police have assured the public that all leads are being thoroughly examined to determine the truth behind this heartbreaking case.