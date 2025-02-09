7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Caribbean, Tsunami Warnings Issued

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening, sending tsunami warnings across multiple countries, according to reports from US monitoring agencies.

Earthquake Details and Epicenter Location

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) with its epicenter located approximately 130 miles (209 km) north of Honduras, near the Cayman Islands. The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the earthquake’s magnitude, sending shockwaves through the region.

Tsunami Alerts and Affected Regions

Following the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System issued alerts for several Caribbean countries, including Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and other nearby nations. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center highlighted the potential for “hazardous tsunami waves” to impact coastal areas within 620 miles of the epicenter, covering regions such as the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Cuba, Honduras, Nicaragua, and more.

Tsunami waves were predicted to reach between 1 to 3 meters above the tide level along Cuba’s coast, with smaller waves of 0.3 to 1 meter expected for Honduras and the Cayman Islands.

Evacuations and Warnings

In response to the tsunami threat, several Caribbean nations issued evacuation warnings for coastal residents, urging them to move to higher ground. The Cayman Islands government called for residents near the coast to “move inland” as a precautionary measure.

Cancellation of Tsunami Alerts

Although initial warnings were issued for numerous countries, most tsunami alerts were later canceled. However, US agencies cautioned that “small sea level changes may occur,” and authorities in affected regions continued to monitor the situation.

Current Impact and Ongoing Assessment

As of now, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Authorities across the Caribbean are continuing their assessments and urging residents to remain cautious while the situation is monitored closely.

