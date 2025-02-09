Six Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley

Beirut: A deadly Israeli drone strike in Lebanon has resulted in the deaths of six individuals and left two others injured. The strike targeted the al-Shaara area, located near the town of Janta in the eastern Bekaa Valley. The attack has heightened tensions in the region, sparking concerns over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah Site in Lebanon

The strike came hours after Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, including mid-altitude flights by Israeli warplanes. In addition to the drone strike, the Israeli military conducted a detonation operation in the village of Adaisseh, located in the southern border region of Lebanon. According to reports from the state-run National News Agency (NNA), the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that the airstrike targeted a “strategic weapons manufacturing and storage site” belonging to Hezbollah.

The IDF described the activity at the site as a serious violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon, further escalating tensions along the border. The Israeli military has accused Hezbollah of breaching the ceasefire agreement, which led to the ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

Tensions Rise as Lebanon Issues Warnings About Landmines

As the situation deteriorated, several municipalities in southern Lebanon issued urgent warnings to residents, journalists, and visitors about the presence of landmines left behind by Israeli forces. The landmines, some of which have been turned into traps targeting civilians, pose a significant risk to safety in the region.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect in November 2024, ending a year-long conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli military operations have continued in Lebanon, specifically targeting Hezbollah. The Lebanese government has strongly condemned these Israeli attacks, demanding Israel’s compliance with the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanese Authorities Extend Withdrawal Deadline

In response to ongoing Israeli actions, the Lebanese government has extended Israel’s withdrawal deadline from southern Lebanon to February 18. The extension follows Israel’s failure to meet the initial withdrawal deadline, further complicating the situation and raising fears of continued hostilities in the region.

The situation in Lebanon remains volatile, with the international community closely monitoring developments in the wake of the Israeli airstrike and its implications for regional stability.