Israel carried out airstrikes on military sites located in the countryside of Syria’s capital, Damascus, with local media reporting that the target was a weapons depot in the Deir Ali area. The strikes took place near Damascus, and the Israeli military confirmed that its aircraft had bombed a Hamas weapons storage facility in the region. No casualties have been reported yet.

Strikes Hit Military Storage Sites in Southern Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, reported that Israeli airstrikes also targeted storage facilities linked to the First Division and Brigade 166 in Al-Kiswah, located in southern Syria. The explosions from the airstrikes were described as powerful, causing fires at the targeted locations. However, the number of casualties and the full extent of the damage remain unclear.

Israeli Airstrikes on Military Sites in Syria: Ongoing Pattern

These airstrikes are part of a continued pattern by Israel to target military sites in Syria, particularly those linked to weapons depots and positions associated with Iran-backed groups and Palestinian factions. Israel’s military actions are aimed at preventing the transfer of arms to Hezbollah and other militant groups operating within Syria.

Israeli Military’s Long-Term Presence in Syria

Israeli Airstrikes Target Military Facilities Near Damascus

Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has reiterated Israel’s intention to maintain a military presence in Syria for an “unlimited time.” In January, Katz emphasized that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would remain stationed at the summit of Mount Hermon and in the buffer zone indefinitely. According to Katz, this long-term deployment is meant to secure Israel’s borders and protect its citizens.