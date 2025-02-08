8 Big Upsets for AAP in Delhi Elections Including Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Avadh Ojha

New Delhi: In a historic victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, ending its long opposition streak. The 2025 Delhi Assembly election saw several high-profile losses for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including key figures like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and senior leaders such as Satyendar Jain and Dushyant Gautam.

Major Upsets in Delhi Election 2025

Arvind Kejriwal, who served as the Chief Minister for three terms, suffered a significant defeat in the New Delhi constituency. He lost by 4,089 votes to BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh, marking a major setback for the AAP chief. The defeat came amid a triangular contest, with Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit also vying for the seat.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also faced defeat in Jangpura, losing to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah by a narrow margin of 675 votes. Marwah secured 38,859 votes to claim victory in this highly contested seat.

Satyendar Jain, contesting from Shakur Basti, lost to BJP’s Karnail Singh by a large margin of 20,998 votes. Karnail Singh received 56,869 votes, while Jain secured 35,871 votes. Congress candidate Satish Kumar Luthra trailed far behind with just 5,784 votes. Jain, a three-term MLA from the constituency, failed to retain his seat.

In Greater Kailash, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj was initially leading by over 3,000 votes, but was overtaken by BJP’s Shikha Roy. Roy won by a margin of 3,139 votes, with Congress’ Garvit Singhvi finishing third, trailing by nearly 43,000 votes.

AAP’s Awadh Ojha, who had replaced Manish Sisodia in the Patparganj seat, lost to BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi by a massive margin of 28,072 votes. Negi secured 74,060 votes, leaving Ojha behind in a heavy defeat.

Other prominent AAP leaders, including Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and former minister Somnath, also suffered losses in their respective constituencies.

A Few Wins for AAP Amid Heavy Losses

Despite the heavy losses, AAP managed to secure a few key victories. Outgoing Chief Minister Atishi won the Kalkaji seat in South Delhi, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’s Alka Lamba. Additionally, AAP ministers Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Imran Hussain retained their respective seats.

Gopal Rai won Babarpur by 18,994 votes, Mukesh Ahlawat secured victory in Sultanpur Majra with a margin of 17,126 votes, and Imran Hussain held onto his seat in Ballimaran with a commanding lead of 29,823 votes.

BJP Poised to Form Government in Delhi

With the final results showing the BJP leading in the majority of the seats, the party is poised to form a government in Delhi after a gap of 26 years. The AAP’s defeat marks a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape, and the BJP’s victory is expected to reshape the future of the national capital.