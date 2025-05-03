8th Pay Commission Incoming: Central Govt Set to Announce Big Salary Boost!

In a major move, the Central Government is preparing to establish the Eighth Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) well before the current pay structure under the 7th CPC expires in December 2025. This announcement has sparked optimism among millions of central government employees and pensioners across India.

Government Begins Recruitment for Key 8th CPC Positions

The government has initiated the process to fill 42 key posts, including consultants and the chairman of the 8th CPC. The commission is expected to begin operations next month, following the finalization of its Terms of Reference (ToR).

What Is the Fitment Factor and Why It Matters

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to revise the basic pay of employees when a new pay commission is implemented. It plays a crucial role in determining salary hikes:

New Basic Pay = Old Basic Pay × Fitment Factor

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was set at 2.57. For example:

₹10,000 × 2.57 = ₹25,700 (new basic pay)

Potential Fitment Factor for 8th Pay Commission

Early reports suggest that the fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission could range from 1.92 to 2.86. A 2.86 fitment factor would represent a significant increase:

Example: ₹20,000 × 2.86 = ₹57,200

There is also growing demand from employee unions for a 3.68 fitment factor, which would nearly triple salaries from the 6th CPC structure.

Comparison Table: 7th CPC vs Expected 8th CPC Salary Hike

Old Basic Pay (6th CPC) 7th CPC (2.57x) 8th CPC (2.86x) 8th CPC Demand (3.68x) ₹10,000 ₹25,700 ₹28,600 ₹36,800 ₹20,000 ₹51,400 ₹57,200 ₹73,600 ₹30,000 ₹77,100 ₹85,800 ₹1,10,400 ₹40,000 ₹1,02,800 ₹1,14,400 ₹1,47,200

What’s Next for Government Employees?

While the official announcement is still awaited, the formation of the 8th Pay Commission signals good news for government employees. Expectations are high for a fair fitment factor, better salary structure, and timely implementation.

The final decision will depend on the Government of India’s review and recommendations, but with early preparations underway, hopes for a 2026 salary revision are gaining momentum.