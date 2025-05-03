High Court Summer Vacation: Filing Allowed Only on These Dates
The Registrar General of the Hyderabad High Court has officially declared the summer holidays for the court from May 5 to June 6, 2025. While the court will remain closed for regular proceedings, arrangements have been made for the filing and hearing of urgent cases during the vacation period.
Filing and Hearing Dates During Summer Holidays
The filing of cases will be permitted on the following dates:
- May 5, 12, 19, 26
- June 2
Court hearings for urgent matters will be held on:
- May 7, 14, 21, 28
- June 4
These limited court sessions are specifically scheduled to address urgent legal matters during the summer break.
Types of Cases Allowed During Vacation
During the summer break, only urgent and high-priority cases will be entertained. These include:
- Habeas corpus petitions
- Anticipatory bail and bail applications
- Applications rejected by trial courts
- Emergency petitions (via lunch motion or mention)
Decisions regarding lunch motion cases and mentioning of emergency petitions will be taken by the senior judge of the division bench on duty.
Judicial Bench Schedule for Summer Vacation
Below is the schedule of single and division benches that will preside over hearings on specific dates during the vacation:
May 7
- Single Bench: Justice Pulla Karthik
- Division Bench: Justice Surepalli Nanda and Justice J Srinivas Rao
May 14
- Single Bench: Justice J Srinivas Rao
- Division Bench: Justice Pulla Karthik and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao
May 21
- Single Bench: Justice J Srinivas Rao
- Division Bench: Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao
May 28
- Single Bench: Justice K Sarath
- Division Bench: Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka and Justice Lakshminarayana Alishetty
June 4
- Single Bench: Justice K Sujana
- Division Bench: Justice K Sharath and Justice B R Madhusudhan Rao
The Hyderabad High Court’s decision ensures that essential legal services remain accessible to citizens during the summer holidays. Parties with urgent legal matters are encouraged to adhere to the specified dates and follow proper procedures for filings and emergency mentions.
For official updates and detailed procedures, visit the Hyderabad High Court’s official website.