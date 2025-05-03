High Court Summer Vacation: Filing Allowed Only on These Dates

The Registrar General of the Hyderabad High Court has officially declared the summer holidays for the court from May 5 to June 6, 2025. While the court will remain closed for regular proceedings, arrangements have been made for the filing and hearing of urgent cases during the vacation period.

The filing of cases will be permitted on the following dates:

May 5, 12, 19, 26

June 2

Court hearings for urgent matters will be held on:

May 7, 14, 21, 28

June 4

These limited court sessions are specifically scheduled to address urgent legal matters during the summer break.

Types of Cases Allowed During Vacation

During the summer break, only urgent and high-priority cases will be entertained. These include:

Habeas corpus petitions

Anticipatory bail and bail applications

Applications rejected by trial courts

Emergency petitions (via lunch motion or mention)

Decisions regarding lunch motion cases and mentioning of emergency petitions will be taken by the senior judge of the division bench on duty.

Judicial Bench Schedule for Summer Vacation

Below is the schedule of single and division benches that will preside over hearings on specific dates during the vacation:

May 7

Single Bench: Justice Pulla Karthik

Justice Pulla Karthik Division Bench: Justice Surepalli Nanda and Justice J Srinivas Rao

May 14

Single Bench: Justice J Srinivas Rao

Justice J Srinivas Rao Division Bench: Justice Pulla Karthik and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao

May 21

Single Bench: Justice J Srinivas Rao

Justice J Srinivas Rao Division Bench: Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao

May 28

Single Bench: Justice K Sarath

Justice K Sarath Division Bench: Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka and Justice Lakshminarayana Alishetty

June 4

Single Bench: Justice K Sujana

Justice K Sujana Division Bench: Justice K Sharath and Justice B R Madhusudhan Rao

The Hyderabad High Court’s decision ensures that essential legal services remain accessible to citizens during the summer holidays. Parties with urgent legal matters are encouraged to adhere to the specified dates and follow proper procedures for filings and emergency mentions.

For official updates and detailed procedures, visit the Hyderabad High Court’s official website.