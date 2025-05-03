Everything You Need to Know About the Blue Aadhaar Card for Children

The Aadhaar system has become an essential identity framework in India, used widely across both government and private sectors. But did you know there is a special version of this ID card for children below the age of 5? The Blue Aadhaar Card is designed specifically for infants and toddlers, providing them with a unique identity while ensuring their eligibility for several benefits. Here’s everything you need to know about the Blue Aadhaar Card — from its features to how you can apply for it.

What Is the Blue Aadhaar Card?

The Blue Aadhaar Card is a version of the standard Aadhaar issued exclusively to children under the age of 5. Unlike the regular Aadhaar, which includes biometric data such as fingerprints and iris scans, the Blue Aadhaar is created without any biometric information. Instead, it is linked to the Aadhaar of one of the parents or guardians.

Eligibility for the Blue Aadhaar Card

The Blue Aadhaar Card is available for:

Children aged below 5 years

Indian residents only

Parents or guardians must have a valid Aadhaar card

Required Documents for Blue Aadhaar

To apply for the Blue Aadhaar, the following documents are needed:

Child’s birth certificate

Parent’s Aadhaar card

Child’s photograph (taken during enrollment)

(taken during enrollment) Address proof (as per parent/guardian’s Aadhaar)

How to Apply for Blue Aadhaar Card: Step-by-Step Process

Applying for a Blue Aadhaar is simple and convenient. Here’s how to go about it:

Visit your nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre. Carry the required documents (birth certificate and parent’s Aadhaar). Fill out the child enrollment form. A photograph of the child will be taken on-site. The Aadhaar will be linked to the parent’s Aadhaar card. You will receive the Aadhaar number via SMS/email within a few days. The Blue Aadhaar Card will be delivered by post.

Why Is the Blue Aadhaar Important?

Even though it does not include biometric data, the Blue Aadhaar serves as an essential identity proof for children. It helps parents access various child-specific services and benefits, including school admissions, health programs, and government welfare schemes.

Benefits of the Blue Aadhaar Card:

Useful for school admissions .

. Required for hospital registrations and vaccinations .

. Helps access government schemes such as mid-day meals and immunization programs .

and . Acts as identity proof for children.

for children. Serves as a foundation for a biometric Aadhaar when the child turns 5.

Once the child turns 5, it’s mandatory to update the Blue Aadhaar with biometric data, including fingerprints and iris scans. This update will convert the Blue Aadhaar into a regular Aadhaar.

The Blue Aadhaar will become invalid.

will become invalid. The child may not be able to use the Aadhaar for official identification .

. Government benefits may be withheld.

Comparison: Blue Aadhaar vs Regular Aadhaar

Here’s a quick comparison between the Blue Aadhaar and the Regular Aadhaar:

Feature Blue Aadhaar Regular Aadhaar Age Group 0–5 years 5 years and above Biometric Data Required No Yes Linked to Parent’s Aadhaar Yes Not necessarily Color of Card Blue White Valid for KYC Limited Fully valid Mandatory Update at Age 5 Yes Not applicable Delivery Postal and digital Postal and digital Uses Identity for children, welfare schemes Full-scale identity across India

Government Schemes That Require Aadhaar for Children

The Blue Aadhaar can help parents enroll their children in various government schemes. Here’s a list of popular schemes where a child’s Aadhaar is useful:

Scheme Name Benefit Type Aadhaar Requirement Mid-Day Meal Scheme Free meals at school Optional but useful Balika Samridhi Yojana Financial assistance for girls Yes Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Girl child savings scheme Yes Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram Free health check-ups Yes National Immunization Programme Vaccinations Recommended PM Matru Vandana Yojana Maternity support to mothers Yes (Mother + Child) School Scholarships Financial aid for studies Yes Anganwadi Nutrition Schemes Nutrition support Yes

The Blue Aadhaar Card is a valuable identity document for children under the age of 5 in India. It provides access to essential services and government schemes while laying the groundwork for future biometric updates. Parents should ensure timely enrollment and keep track of the mandatory biometric update at age 5 to continue using the Aadhaar for official purposes.

For more information, visit the official UIDAI website or your nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.