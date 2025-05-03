Your CBSE 12th Result 2025 is Coming Soon – Here’s Everything You Need to Know!

New Delhi: Students across India who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Exams 2025 are eagerly awaiting their results. As per the official patterns and expert predictions, the CBSE 12th Result 2025 is expected to be released between May 1, 2025, and May 10, 2025. The exams were held from February 15, 2025, to March 18, 2025, with more than 44 lakh students participating in the examination across various streams including Arts, Science, and Commerce.

When Will CBSE 12th Result 2025 Be Announced?

The CBSE 12th Results 2025 will likely be declared in the first or second week of May 2025, with predictions suggesting a release date around May 10, 2025. Following the completion of the exam evaluation process in April 2025, students will be able to check their results online through various platforms.

Result Announcement : May 2025 (around May 10, 2025)

: May 2025 (around May 10, 2025) Compartment Exam Date : July 2025

: July 2025 Results for Compartment Exams: July 2025

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2025 Online and Offline

Students can check their CBSE 12th Result 2025 using several methods, both online and offline. The official CBSE website (cbseresults.nic.in) will provide results, along with platforms like Digilocker, UMANG app, and SMS for those who prefer alternative ways to access their scorecards.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2025 on Official Website:

Visit the official CBSE result portal: cbseresults.nic.in. Locate the 12th Result 2025 link. Enter your school number, admit card number, roll number, and date of birth. Submit the details, and your result will appear on the screen. Download and print the result for future reference.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2025 on Digilocker:

Download the Digilocker app from the Play Store or App Store. Login using your mobile number, Aadhaar card number, and create a password. Click on the 12th Result link under CBSE Board. Enter your school code, roll number, and date of birth to access your scorecard.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2025 via SMS:

Type CBSE12 followed by your roll number, DOB, and school code. Send the message to 7738299899. You will receive your subject-wise marks on your mobile.

What to Expect in Your CBSE 12th Result 2025 Marksheet

The CBSE 12th Marksheet 2025 will include the following details:

Personal Information : Name, guardian’s name, date of birth, roll number, etc.

: Name, guardian’s name, date of birth, roll number, etc. Academic Section : Subject-wise marks, total score, and overall aggregate.

: Subject-wise marks, total score, and overall aggregate. Compartment Status: If applicable, it will indicate whether the student has qualified or needs to appear for the compartment exams.

Important Information:

Passing Criteria : Students need to score more than 33% in each subject to pass.

: Students need to score in each subject to pass. Compartment Exams: For those who don’t pass in one or more subjects, compartment exams will be held in July 2025, and results will be released within two weeks.

FAQs on CBSE 12th Result 2025

1. What are the passing marks for CBSE 12th board exams 2025?

To pass the CBSE 12th exams, students must secure 33% marks in each subject.

2. When is the CBSE 12th Result 2025 likely to be announced?

The CBSE 12th Result 2025 is expected to be declared between May 1, 2025, and May 10, 2025, with predictions leaning towards May 10, 2025.

3. How can I check my CBSE 12th Result 2025?

You can check your result online through the official CBSE website, Digilocker, UMANG app, or by sending an SMS.