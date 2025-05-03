TGSRTC Introduces Rs 20 Metro Combi Ticket for Seamless Travel Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has introduced a new Metro Combi Ticket priced at Rs 20 per trip, aimed at improving travel convenience for general and monthly pass holders. The initiative is designed to increase public transport usage in Hyderabad by offering seamless travel across bus services.

Metro Combi Ticket Available Only to Select Pass Holders

According to the official announcement, the Metro Combi Ticket will be available exclusively to commuters who already possess a:

General Bus Ticket (GBT)

Metro Express Pass

Monthly Bus Pass

This ticket enables eligible passengers to travel on metro deluxe buses within the Greater Hyderabad Region. The TGSRTC clarified that the ticket will be valid for a single journey only, and can be purchased directly from bus conductors.

Metro Deluxe Buses to Offer More Comfort and Space

The TGSRTC previously introduced metro deluxe buses to cater to long-distance travelers with enhanced comfort, including better seating and more legroom. With the launch of the combi ticket, the department expects increased adoption of these buses by regular commuters as well.

Aim: Hassle-Free and Affordable Public Transport

In a press release, TGSRTC stated:

“The initiative aims to provide seamless and hassle-free travel for passengers by extending access to metro deluxe buses through existing bus pass systems.”

The authority emphasized that the move is part of a larger strategy to ease city travel, especially as the number of daily commuters continues to rise.

Employee Strike Threat From May 7 Amid Growing Tensions

While the ticketing upgrade brings good news for commuters, TGSRTC faces internal challenges. Employees recently announced an indefinite strike starting May 7, citing delays in salary payments and unresolved demands.

In response, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged the workers to reconsider the strike, assuring that the government is addressing the issues. Key efforts mentioned include:

Filling of compassionate appointments

Upgrading RTC Tarnaka Hospital to a super-specialty facility

Clearing pending travel and dearness allowances

Reducing provident fund arrears from ₹1,562 crore to ₹600 crore

Procurement of new buses

TGSRTC Committed to Improving Public Transport in Hyderabad

The TGSRTC reiterated its commitment to providing reliable, safe, and convenient public transportation to Hyderabad’s residents. With continued efforts to upgrade services and address employee concerns, the corporation aims to modernize its operations and enhance commuter satisfaction.