Rising Tensions: India Furious Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pakistan Seeks Global Support

Islamabad: Diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan have reached a new high following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which India claims involved Pakistan-sponsored terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and even Pakistan Army personnel. In response, India is reportedly preparing for strong military retaliation, pushing Pakistan into a state of strategic alert.

India Holds Pakistan Responsible for Pahalgam Terror Attack

India has expressed severe anger over the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in multiple casualties. Sources indicate that Indian intelligence agencies have traced the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba, allegedly supported by Pakistan’s military forces. The attack has prompted India to review security along the Line of Control (LoC) and prepare for potential military action.

Pakistan in Panic Mode, PM Shahbaz Sharif Seeks Diplomatic Intervention

Reacting to India’s warnings, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has reached out to several global leaders and international organizations in a bid to de-escalate tensions. Sharif spoke with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, urging the UN to intervene and prevent a full-blown conflict in South Asia.

The Pakistani Prime Minister also held talks with leaders and diplomats from United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. He met:

UAE Ambassador Hamar Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi

Kuwait’s Ambassador Nasan Rehman Jason

Saudi Ambassador Nawaz bin Saeed Al Maliki

These diplomatic efforts aim to build regional pressure on India to avoid escalation.

Pakistan Approaches China and Russia for Support

In light of the growing threat, Pakistan has also contacted China and Russia, requesting their support and proposing an impartial international investigation into the Pahalgam incident. Pakistan insists it is committed to peace and regional stability, despite India’s accusations.

Global Reactions: India Gains Support, Pakistan Seeks Allies

The United States has expressed strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and pledged support for India’s stance against terrorism. Several other Western nations have also backed India, putting Pakistan on the defensive in international diplomacy.

Countries Likely to Support Pakistan if Conflict Escalates

While India has global backing, Pakistan may receive support from countries including:

China – due to its strategic partnership and rivalry with India

Turkey – has historically supported Pakistan on the Kashmir issue

Azerbaijan and Bangladesh – due to shifting political alignments and current tensions with India

OIC nations – some Muslim-majority countries in the Muslim League bloc may offer diplomatic support

Pakistan Reiterates Call for Peace in South Asia

Despite growing tensions, Pakistan’s government maintains it is working for peace and regional cooperation, urging India to avoid military escalation and instead engage in diplomatic resolution.