Light Rain and Cloudy Skies to Bring Relief from Heat till May 7

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru and surrounding regions of Karnataka till May 7, offering much-needed relief from the summer heat. The weather department also cautioned residents about potential waterlogging in key areas due to intermittent rain.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, Bengaluru will experience light rain, cloudy skies, and a gentle breeze over the next few days. This change in weather is expected to lower temperatures and improve overall air quality.

Maximum temperature : Around 34°C

: Around Minimum temperature: Around 21°C

While the rains are expected to cool down the city, they may also disrupt vehicular movement in waterlogging-prone areas.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast Till May 7, 2025

Here’s a day-wise weather outlook for the city:

May 3 : Light rain expected; slight dip in temperature

: Light rain expected; slight dip in temperature May 4 : Cloudy skies with rain in the evening

: Cloudy skies with rain in the evening May 5 : Light rain in early morning hours

: Light rain in early morning hours May 6 : Moderate rain may lower daytime temperature

: Moderate rain may lower daytime temperature May 7: Light rain under persistent cloud cover

Cyclonic Circulation Over Bay of Bengal Influencing Weather

The IMD attributed the change in weather patterns to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is gradually moving toward southern India. This system is responsible for the rain activity in Karnataka and neighboring states.

Rain Likely in Multiple Karnataka Districts

The IMD also issued alerts for light to heavy rainfall in the following Karnataka districts:

Kolar

Chikkaballapur

Ramanagara

Mysuru

Chamarajanagar

Hassan

Tumkur

Davangere

Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru

Bellary

Chitradurga

Mandya

Residents in these areas are advised to stay updated on local weather reports and limit non-essential travel, especially during peak rainfall periods.

Advisory for Residents

The IMD recommends: