Light Rain and Cloudy Skies to Bring Relief from Heat till May 7
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru and surrounding regions of Karnataka till May 7, offering much-needed relief from the summer heat.
Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru and surrounding regions of Karnataka till May 7, offering much-needed relief from the summer heat. The weather department also cautioned residents about potential waterlogging in key areas due to intermittent rain.
Table of Contents
Light Rain and Cloudy Skies to Continue in Bengaluru
According to the latest IMD bulletin, Bengaluru will experience light rain, cloudy skies, and a gentle breeze over the next few days. This change in weather is expected to lower temperatures and improve overall air quality.
- Maximum temperature: Around 34°C
- Minimum temperature: Around 21°C
While the rains are expected to cool down the city, they may also disrupt vehicular movement in waterlogging-prone areas.
Also Read: Petrol and Diesel Prices on May 3, 2025: Check City-Wise Fuel Rates in India
Bengaluru Weather Forecast Till May 7, 2025
Here’s a day-wise weather outlook for the city:
- May 3: Light rain expected; slight dip in temperature
- May 4: Cloudy skies with rain in the evening
- May 5: Light rain in early morning hours
- May 6: Moderate rain may lower daytime temperature
- May 7: Light rain under persistent cloud cover
Cyclonic Circulation Over Bay of Bengal Influencing Weather
The IMD attributed the change in weather patterns to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is gradually moving toward southern India. This system is responsible for the rain activity in Karnataka and neighboring states.
Rain Likely in Multiple Karnataka Districts
The IMD also issued alerts for light to heavy rainfall in the following Karnataka districts:
- Kolar
- Chikkaballapur
- Ramanagara
- Mysuru
- Chamarajanagar
- Hassan
- Tumkur
- Davangere
- Shivamogga
- Chikkamagaluru
- Bellary
- Chitradurga
- Mandya
Residents in these areas are advised to stay updated on local weather reports and limit non-essential travel, especially during peak rainfall periods.
Advisory for Residents
The IMD recommends:
- Carrying umbrellas or raincoats when stepping out
- Avoiding low-lying and waterlogging-prone zones
- Monitoring local traffic updates for route changes
- Staying informed through official IMD channels and alerts