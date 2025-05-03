Petrol and Diesel Prices on May 3, 2025: Check City-Wise Fuel Rates in India
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in India remained steady today, as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued their practice of revising rates daily at 6 AM. These adjustments reflect changes in global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates, ensuring transparency and real-time pricing for consumers.
Table of Contents
Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: City-Wise List (₹/Litre)
Here are the latest fuel prices for major cities across India as of May 3, 2025:
|City
|Petrol Price (₹/L)
|Diesel Price (₹/L)
|New Delhi
|94.72
|87.62
|Mumbai
|104.21
|92.15
|Kolkata
|103.94
|90.76
|Chennai
|100.75
|92.34
|Ahmedabad
|94.49
|90.17
|Bengaluru
|102.92
|89.02
|Hyderabad
|107.46
|95.70
|Jaipur
|104.72
|90.21
|Lucknow
|94.69
|87.80
|Pune
|104.04
|90.57
|Chandigarh
|94.30
|82.45
|Indore
|106.48
|91.88
|Patna
|105.58
|93.80
|Surat
|95.00
|89.00
|Nashik
|95.50
|89.50
Fuel prices in India have remained relatively unchanged since May 2022, following reductions in fuel taxes by the central and various state governments.
What Influences Petrol and Diesel Prices in India?
The daily pricing mechanism reflects several global and domestic factors, including:
1. Global Crude Oil Prices
Crude oil is the primary raw material for fuel. Any fluctuation in international crude prices directly affects the domestic cost of petrol and diesel.
2. Currency Exchange Rate
India heavily relies on crude imports. A weaker Indian Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD) raises the landed cost of crude, impacting pump prices.
3. Government Taxes
Fuel prices include significant taxes levied by both central and state governments. These taxes vary by state, leading to regional price differences.
4. Refining Costs
The cost of refining crude oil into usable fuels varies depending on the quality of crude and operational efficiency of refineries.
5. Supply and Demand
Fuel prices are influenced by market demand. Higher demand often results in price hikes as oil companies adjust to market dynamics.
How to Check Petrol and Diesel Prices via SMS
Consumers can check live fuel prices through SMS:
- Indian Oil: Type
RSP <City Code>and send to 9224992249
- BPCL: Send
RSPto 9223112222
- HPCL: Send
HP Priceto 9222201122
These services help consumers stay informed about the latest prices in their respective cities.