Petrol and Diesel Prices on May 3, 2025: Check City-Wise Fuel Rates in India

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in India remained steady today, as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued their practice of revising rates daily at 6 AM. These adjustments reflect changes in global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates, ensuring transparency and real-time pricing for consumers.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: City-Wise List (₹/Litre)

Here are the latest fuel prices for major cities across India as of May 3, 2025:

City Petrol Price (₹/L) Diesel Price (₹/L) New Delhi 94.72 87.62 Mumbai 104.21 92.15 Kolkata 103.94 90.76 Chennai 100.75 92.34 Ahmedabad 94.49 90.17 Bengaluru 102.92 89.02 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Jaipur 104.72 90.21 Lucknow 94.69 87.80 Pune 104.04 90.57 Chandigarh 94.30 82.45 Indore 106.48 91.88 Patna 105.58 93.80 Surat 95.00 89.00 Nashik 95.50 89.50

Fuel prices in India have remained relatively unchanged since May 2022, following reductions in fuel taxes by the central and various state governments.

What Influences Petrol and Diesel Prices in India?

The daily pricing mechanism reflects several global and domestic factors, including:

Also Read: Lebanon Warns Hamas Against Actions Threatening National Sovereignty and Security

1. Global Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil is the primary raw material for fuel. Any fluctuation in international crude prices directly affects the domestic cost of petrol and diesel.

2. Currency Exchange Rate

India heavily relies on crude imports. A weaker Indian Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD) raises the landed cost of crude, impacting pump prices.

3. Government Taxes

Fuel prices include significant taxes levied by both central and state governments. These taxes vary by state, leading to regional price differences.

4. Refining Costs

The cost of refining crude oil into usable fuels varies depending on the quality of crude and operational efficiency of refineries.

5. Supply and Demand

Fuel prices are influenced by market demand. Higher demand often results in price hikes as oil companies adjust to market dynamics.

How to Check Petrol and Diesel Prices via SMS

Consumers can check live fuel prices through SMS:

Indian Oil: Type RSP <City Code> and send to 9224992249

Type and send to BPCL: Send RSP to 9223112222

Send to HPCL: Send HP Price to 9222201122

These services help consumers stay informed about the latest prices in their respective cities.