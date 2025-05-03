Lebanon Warns Hamas Against Actions Threatening National Sovereignty and Security

Lebanon: In a significant move aimed at reinforcing national security, Lebanon’s Supreme Defence Council has issued a strong warning to Hamas against any activity that could compromise the country’s sovereignty or stability.

Supreme Defence Council Urges Government Action Against Hamas

Following a high-level meeting chaired by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, the Supreme Defence Council submitted a formal recommendation to the Cabinet urging immediate action against any violation of Lebanese sovereignty. The session included key figures such as Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, cabinet ministers, and senior military and security officials.

Council Secretary-General Mohammad Al-Mustafa stated the recommendation explicitly warned Hamas against using Lebanese territory for activities that could threaten national security, promising “stringent measures” in response to any such violations.

Foiled Rocket Launches Prompt National Concern

The warning comes on the heels of a recent attempt on April 20, when the Lebanese Army foiled a plot to launch rockets from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel. This follows earlier incidents on March 22 and March 28, for which no group has claimed responsibility. Hezbollah has denied involvement.

Arrests made on April 16 included both Lebanese and Palestinian individuals suspected of orchestrating the attacks.

President Aoun: “No Tolerance for Destabilisation”

President Aoun stressed the “importance of maintaining security, stability, and asserting state authority,” adding that Lebanon will not tolerate being used as a launchpad for regional conflict. While reaffirming Lebanon’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, he warned that the nation must not be dragged into unnecessary wars.

Prime Minister Salam Calls for Disarmament

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated the importance of adhering to the National Accord Document, calling for the surrender of all illegal weapons and preventing groups like Hamas from endangering national interests. “The integrity of Lebanese territory is paramount,” he stated, while expressing continued support for Palestinian self-determination in line with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Ongoing Tensions with Israel and Regional Security Concerns

Despite a ceasefire agreement reached in November, Israel has continued military operations inside Lebanon. The deal required Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, but Israel has maintained its presence in five southern positions it deems “strategic.”

President Aoun also highlighted the escalating security situation in Syria, stressing the need to contain any fallout that could worsen Lebanon’s internal stability or exacerbate the Syrian refugee crisis.