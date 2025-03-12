92% of Indian Employees Believe AI Will Enhance Work Speed and Quality: Report

Bengaluru: A recent report by Atlassian reveals that a significant 92% of Indian professionals believe artificial intelligence (AI) will significantly improve the speed and quality of their work. The report sheds light on AI adoption, team collaboration, and information management trends among Indian employees.

AI’s Positive Impact on Teamwork and Productivity

According to the report, which surveyed 12,000 knowledge workers across six regions (India, the US, Australia, France, Germany, and the UK), 87% of Indian professionals feel that AI has helped them become better teammates. Additionally, 91% of respondents believe that AI tools help them discover and manage information more effectively.

This highlights the growing role of AI in enhancing workplace productivity and collaboration, as professionals across various sectors increasingly leverage AI to improve their work processes.

Global Workweek Wasted on Information Search

One of the key insights from the report is the amount of time spent searching for information. On average, 27% of the workweek in Fortune 500 companies is wasted searching for information. The report indicates that employees spend more than 17 hours per week trying to locate critical information, a challenge that hinders efficiency and speeds up decision-making.

Challenges Faced by Indian Employees in Team Collaboration

Despite AI’s potential, 61% of Indian workers reported that their teams sometimes unknowingly work on the same tasks, leading to duplication of efforts. A lack of clarity in goals further exacerbates the problem, with 90% of employees agreeing that clearer goals and strategies would allow them to better support the business.

Additionally, over half (50%) of Indian employees believe they could work more efficiently if their teammates used AI tools more frequently. The report also found that 70% of Indian workers think different functions in their companies (e.g., marketing, sales, engineering, product) largely operate in silos, which limits collaboration and slows down overall productivity.

Unlocking AI’s Full Potential for Enhanced Collaboration

Dr. Molly Sands, Head of Teamwork Lab at Atlassian, emphasized that team silos create inefficiencies and hinder the ability to adapt to market changes. “Without alignment, achieving objectives and adapting to market changes becomes difficult,” she explained. She further noted that organizing information effectively and integrating AI tools is crucial for teams to find what they need when they need it.

“The future of work is here, but to fully exploit AI, businesses must invest in the tools and training needed to unlock productivity, collaboration, and innovation,” Dr. Sands added.

Recommendations to Improve Team Collaboration and Efficiency

To address these challenges, the report suggests a three-pronged approach to enhance collaboration and efficiency:

Align work with clear goals Plan and track work together Unleash collective knowledge within teams

As AI continues to revolutionize the workplace, Indian professionals are optimistic about its potential to enhance productivity, foster better collaboration, and help teams achieve their goals more efficiently.