India Emerges as a Reliable Development Partner Under PM Modi’s Leadership

New Delhi: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has strengthened its position as a dependable development partner to neighboring countries, providing essential support in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and connectivity. PM Modi’s vision of ‘Neighbourhood First’ continues to guide India’s foreign policy, fostering long-term growth and cooperation across South Asia and beyond.

Key Development Projects Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has seen India make significant strides in supporting nations with crucial development projects. These initiatives aim to build capacity, enhance infrastructure, and improve the quality of life for citizens in neighboring countries.

Mauritius: Strengthening Administrative and Healthcare Infrastructure

One of the latest milestones is in Mauritius, where PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre. Built with India’s grant assistance, these projects are aimed at enhancing Mauritius’ administrative capacity and healthcare services, marking a long-term partnership between the two countries.

Bhutan: Specialized Healthcare for Maternal and Child Care

India’s commitment to supporting healthcare is evident in the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in Bhutan. PM Modi and Bhutanese officials inaugurated the second phase of this project in 2024. The hospital is equipped to provide specialized maternal and child healthcare, reflecting India’s continuous support for Bhutan’s development.

Bangladesh: Major Infrastructure Projects for Regional Connectivity

In 2023, PM Modi and the then-Bangladesh Prime Minister inaugurated three major projects in Bangladesh, including the Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link, the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line, and the Unit-II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant. These projects not only enhance regional connectivity but also foster India-Bangladesh economic cooperation.

Nepal: Boosting Cross-Border Rail Connectivity

PM Modi’s efforts to strengthen ties with Nepal include the Jayanagar-Kurtha railway inaugurated in 2022, marking the first broad-gauge passenger railway link between the two countries. This project, built with Indian grant assistance, is set to improve trade and mobility between India and Nepal.

Seychelles and Mauritius: Strengthening Infrastructure Ties

In 2021, PM Modi and Seychelles President Ramkalawan inaugurated the Magistrates’ Court Building in Victoria, Seychelles, marking India’s first infrastructure project in the country. In Mauritius, India has contributed to several key projects, including the new Supreme Court building and the Metro Express project, both of which were inaugurated in collaboration with Mauritius’ leadership.

Afghanistan: Supporting Reconstruction Efforts

India’s commitment to Afghanistan’s reconstruction is demonstrated through the Afghan-India Friendship Dam (Salma Dam), inaugurated by PM Modi and the then-Afghan President in 2016. Additionally, the Afghan Parliament Building was completed with India’s assistance in 2015, showcasing India’s long-standing support for Afghanistan’s infrastructure development.

Sri Lanka: Enhancing Sociocultural Relations

PM Modi’s vision of enhancing cultural ties is evident in the Jaffna Cultural Centre in Sri Lanka. The foundation for this project was laid in 2015 and inaugurated in 2022, boosting sociocultural exchange between the two nations.

India’s Approach: Sustainable and Respectful Development Partnerships

India’s approach to global development, under PM Modi’s leadership, emphasizes mutual respect, sustainability, and capacity building. Unlike conditional assistance, India’s development aid focuses on supporting nations through long-term infrastructure and social projects that drive sustainable growth.

As India continues to reinforce its role as a trusted development partner, PM Modi’s leadership highlights India’s commitment to helping its neighbors prosper through investments in vital sectors like infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security.

India’s strategic global partnerships demonstrate its evolving role as a key player in shaping a stable and prosperous region.