Telangana LRS Deadline Alert: 25% Discount on Pro-Rata Open Space Charges Ends This Month

The Telangana government’s Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) faces fresh controversy as applicants and officials grapple with conflicting interpretations of *pro-rata open space charges. With a *25% discount deadline approaching on July 31, stakeholders urge clarity to avoid financial losses.

Confusion Over Pro-Rata Charges Mars Telangana’s Layout Regularization Scheme

Key Deadlines and Discounts

25% discount on LRS fees for payments made by July 31, 2024.

Applies only to panchayat layouts established before August 26, 2020.

Mandatory 14% pro-rata open space charges must be paid alongside regularization fees.

Eligibility Criteria for LRS Benefits

To qualify for the discount, applicants meet strict conditions:

10% of plots in the layout must already be registered. Open space charges apply if less than 10% of land is reserved for public use. Discounts exclude layouts near water bodies or disputed areas.

Example: A layout with 100 plots must have at least 10 registered sales to qualify.

Pro-Rata Open Space Charges: The Core Confusion

The government mandates a 14% charge on plot value for layouts lacking 10% open space. However, ground-level discrepancies persist:

Issue 1: Some officials demand full 14% fees even if 5% space is reserved.

Issue 2: Applicants unaware of reduced rates for partial compliance pay excess amounts.

Issue 3: No clarity on whether charges apply to existing vs. future vacant spaces.

A senior Revenue Department official stated, “We follow the rulebook. Charges depend on actual open space provision, not future promises.”

Technical Glitches Add to Woes

3.2 lakh applications are pending in Hyderabad alone.

Auto-generated fees lack transparency, with applicants unable to verify calculations.

No receipts displayed online post-payment, raising concerns about fund misuse.

What Applicants Should Do Before July 31

Verify eligibility using the LRS portal or helpline (1800-599-8838). Calculate charges based on plot value and open space availability. Avoid delays—discounts expire in 10 days.

Note: Deferring open space charges forfeits the 25% discount.

Government’s Stance

The Urban Development Department reiterates:

“The discount is a one-time opportunity to boost compliance.”

“Pro-rata charges ensure planned urbanization; no exemptions permitted.”

With the July 31 deadline nearing, Telangana’s LRS applicants must act swiftly to secure the 25% discount. Clarity on pro-rata charges remains critical to prevent overpayment and legal disputes. Stakeholders demand urgent workshops and portal upgrades to streamline the process.

