Telangana LRS Deadline Alert: 25% Discount on Pro-Rata Open Space Charges Ends This Month
The Telangana government’s Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) faces fresh controversy as applicants and officials grapple with conflicting interpretations of *pro-rata open space charges. With a *25% discount deadline approaching on July 31, stakeholders urge clarity to avoid financial losses.
Table of Contents
Confusion Over Pro-Rata Charges Mars Telangana’s Layout Regularization Scheme
Key Deadlines and Discounts
- 25% discount on LRS fees for payments made by July 31, 2024.
- Applies only to panchayat layouts established before August 26, 2020.
- Mandatory 14% pro-rata open space charges must be paid alongside regularization fees.
Eligibility Criteria for LRS Benefits
To qualify for the discount, applicants meet strict conditions:
- 10% of plots in the layout must already be registered.
- Open space charges apply if less than 10% of land is reserved for public use.
- Discounts exclude layouts near water bodies or disputed areas.
Example: A layout with 100 plots must have at least 10 registered sales to qualify.
Pro-Rata Open Space Charges: The Core Confusion
The government mandates a 14% charge on plot value for layouts lacking 10% open space. However, ground-level discrepancies persist:
- Issue 1: Some officials demand full 14% fees even if 5% space is reserved.
- Issue 2: Applicants unaware of reduced rates for partial compliance pay excess amounts.
- Issue 3: No clarity on whether charges apply to existing vs. future vacant spaces.
A senior Revenue Department official stated, “We follow the rulebook. Charges depend on actual open space provision, not future promises.”
Technical Glitches Add to Woes
- 3.2 lakh applications are pending in Hyderabad alone.
- Auto-generated fees lack transparency, with applicants unable to verify calculations.
- No receipts displayed online post-payment, raising concerns about fund misuse.
What Applicants Should Do Before July 31
- Verify eligibility using the LRS portal or helpline (1800-599-8838).
- Calculate charges based on plot value and open space availability.
- Avoid delays—discounts expire in 10 days.
Note: Deferring open space charges forfeits the 25% discount.
Government’s Stance
The Urban Development Department reiterates:
- “The discount is a one-time opportunity to boost compliance.”
- “Pro-rata charges ensure planned urbanization; no exemptions permitted.”
With the July 31 deadline nearing, Telangana’s LRS applicants must act swiftly to secure the 25% discount. Clarity on pro-rata charges remains critical to prevent overpayment and legal disputes. Stakeholders demand urgent workshops and portal upgrades to streamline the process.
Stay Updated: Check the official LRS portal for real-time application status and fee details.