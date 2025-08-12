A step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy: LoP Rahul Gandhi on SC order to remove all stray dogs

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday reacted to the Supreme Court’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, calling it a step backward from decades of humane, science-backed policy.

Taking to social media platform X, LoP Gandhi said, “The SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy.”

He added, “These voiceless souls are not ‘problems’ to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination, and community care can keep streets safe — without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand.”

The Supreme Court’s order, issued on Monday, directs civic bodies across Delhi-NCR to immediately capture all stray dogs and relocate them to shelters. The Bench, consisting of Justices J. B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, described the situation as “grim,” expressing deep concern for public safety, particularly for children and the elderly vulnerable to dog attacks.

The order applies to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and civic agencies in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. These agencies have been instructed to begin removing stray dogs from their respective jurisdictions and house them in designated shelters. Where shelters do not currently exist, the authorities have been directed to construct them immediately and submit a detailed report on their infrastructure within eight weeks.

The Bench issued a stern warning, stating that any organisation or individual obstructing the removal of stray dogs would face strict legal consequences.

The issue came up amid growing public anxiety about the rising menace of stray dogs in urban areas. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to take strong preventive measures to tackle the escalating threat of rabies and attacks on pedestrians.

The Supreme Court’s order has sparked intense debate online and among the public. While Resident Welfare Associations have welcomed the directive, many animal rights activists argue that the civic bodies lack adequate land, funding, and resources to carry out such a massive operation effectively.

They warn that rushed removals without comprehensive plans could aggravate the conflict between humans and dogs.

As massive protests burst out at India Gate, the Delhi Police on Monday evening detained animal rights activists, rescuers, and dog lovers who were protesting against the Supreme Court order.

The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) called the order “shocking,” and flagged various concerns and legal violations regarding the order.

“The recent Supreme Court order directing that all street dogs in Delhi-NCR be moved to shelters is a shocking judgment that runs contrary to global public health guidance, India’s own laws, and humane, evidence-based practice,” said an official statement by FIAPO.

“Relocation disrupts existing vaccination coverage, breaks up stable, disease-protected dog populations, and triggers the ‘vacuum effect’ where unvaccinated dogs quickly move in,” stated FIAPO.

Furthermore, the top court order also violates national law – which is the Animal Birth Control Rules of 2003. The ABC law is fully aligned with WHO recommendations, which requires dogs to be returned to the original territories after their vaccination and sterilisation.

PETA also issued a statement pointing out that “instead of wasting time, effort, and public resources on ineffective and inhumane displacement drives, an effective sterilisation program is still the solution and urgent need. Other important efforts would include a closure of illegal pet shops and breeders that contribute to animal abandonment and encouraging the public to take in a dog in need from an animal shelter or the street.”