A Symphony of Life: Ustad Zakir Hussain’s Unforgettable Contributions to Music and Film

Mumbai: Ustad Zakir Hussain, an iconic tabla virtuoso, composer, and cultural ambassador of Indian classical music, passed away at the age of 73. His profound legacy continues to resonate across the globe.

Born on 9 March 1951, Ustad Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha. Renowned as one of the greatest tabla players in history, Hussain transformed the landscape of Indian percussion and elevated it to an art form celebrated worldwide.

A Legacy of Musical Excellence

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s contributions to music were unparalleled. A trailblazer in bridging Indian classical music with global sounds, he earned numerous accolades, including:

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1990) and Fellowship (2018) – India’s highest honors in performing arts.

and – India’s highest honors in performing arts. National Heritage Fellowship (1999) by the U.S. National Endowment for the Arts, the highest award for traditional artists.

by the U.S. National Endowment for the Arts, the highest award for traditional artists. Grammy Awards – Hussain was a four-time Grammy winner, securing three of these prestigious awards as recently as February 2024.

Film and Global Collaborations

Beyond the concert stage, Zakir Hussain contributed immensely to cinema. His work in films like Vanaprastham (1999), a Cannes Film Festival entry, showcased his prowess as a composer and Indian music advisor. His tabla lent soul to international films such as Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now and Bernardo Bertolucci’s Little Buddha.

He also appeared on-screen, notably co-starring in Merchant-Ivory’s Heat and Dust (1983) as Inder Lal and contributing as associate music director. His life and artistry were celebrated in documentaries such as The Speaking Hand: Zakir Hussain and the Art of the Indian Drum (2003).

World Music Pioneer

A founding member of Bill Laswell’s world music supergroup Tabla Beat Science, Hussain brought Indian percussion to global audiences, seamlessly blending it with jazz, electronica, and other genres. His groundbreaking collaborations with international legends like John McLaughlin and Mickey Hart further solidified his status as a global icon.

A Visionary with Principles

Hussain was known for his strong principles regarding the sanctity of music. He famously refused to perform at private gatherings, corporate events, or weddings, stating that music should remain the central focus of any performance.

A Master Craftsman’s Instrument

Haridas Vhatkar, who crafted Ustad Zakir Hussain’s tablas for nearly two decades, revealed how his craft was inspired by the maestro. “I learned tabla-making just so I could create instruments worthy of Zakirji,” he once shared.

A Global Cultural Ambassador

In 2016, Hussain performed at the White House for the International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert, invited by President Barack Obama. His ability to connect cultures through rhythm earned him a cherished place in the hearts of millions.

A Legend Immortalized

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s unparalleled contribution to music and culture ensures his legacy will endure. His artistry bridged the traditional and the contemporary, the East and the West, making him a global cultural icon.

As the world mourns the loss of a rhythmic genius, we celebrate a life that redefined music and transcended borders.

Rest in rhythm, Ustad Zakir Hussain.