Legendary Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Passes Away in the US

New Delhi/San Francisco: The world-renowned tabla virtuoso and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Ustad Zakir Hussain, has passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco, USA. He was undergoing treatment in San Francisco, where he breathed his last. Hospital sources have confirmed his demise, though an official statement from his family is awaited.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain was a maestro who brought Indian classical music to the global stage. He was honored with prestigious awards such as the Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan (2002), and Padma Vibhushan (2023). A three-time Grammy Award winner, his contribution to music was unparalleled.

Zakir Hussain was the son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha Qureshi and Bibi Begum. His passion for music began at an early age, and he completed his schooling at St. Michael’s School, Mahim, and graduated from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

At just 11 years old, Zakir Hussain performed his first concert in the USA. In 1973, he released his first album, Living in the Material World. His natural inclination towards rhythm and music was evident even in childhood, as he would create melodies on any flat surface, including kitchen utensils. Whether it was a pan, a pot, or a plate, Zakir turned everyday items into instruments, showcasing his extraordinary talent and creativity.

Zakir Hussain dedicated his life to music, captivating audiences around the world with his mesmerizing performances. His concerts, held across various countries, were known for their innovation and emotional depth. He not only inspired Indians but also touched the hearts of global music enthusiasts with his artistry.

Zakir Hussain’s work received recognition far beyond India. In 2016, former US President Barack Obama invited him to perform at the All-Star Global Concert at the White House, making him the first Indian musician to receive such an honor.

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s legacy as a master percussionist, a pioneer in global fusion music, and an ambassador of Indian classical traditions will remain an inspiration for generations to come. His unparalleled contribution to music ensures that his art will continue to resonate worldwide.