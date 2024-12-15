Iranian Pop Star Parasto Ahmadi Arrested for Not Wearing Hijab During Virtual Concert

Tehran: Iranian singer Parasto Ahmadi has been arrested after performing without a hijab in a virtual concert. Her performance, which was uploaded on YouTube, has sparked controversy and led to legal action against her.

According to Iran’s state-run news agency, IRNA, the 27-year-old singer was detained by authorities after the video of her concert, in which she did not wear the mandatory hijab, garnered over 1.6 million views on YouTube.

Ahmadi’s lawyer confirmed her arrest, stating that they were not informed in advance of her detention. “Unfortunately, we learned that Parasto was arrested today in the Mazandaran province,” said the lawyer.

Şeriat hükümleri ile Kadin Bedeni üzerinden Diktatörlük kuran, tüm zebaniler Cehenneme kadar yolunuz var ❗️😈😈



Cesur sanatçı Parastoo Ahmadi, İran’da başörtüsü takmadan verdiği konser sonrasında orkestrasıyla birlikte tutuklandı… pic.twitter.com/rbHMcF6Ea7 — Amediya (@Amediya16) December 15, 2024

The performance, which took place virtually on YouTube, was seen by a large number of viewers, and it quickly became a topic of controversy due to her decision not to adhere to Iran’s strict dress code, which requires women to cover their hair in public.

Ahmadi’s lawyer further revealed that the singer was detained without prior notice or summons from the judiciary. Additionally, two musicians, Ehsan Barjidar and Soheil Faqih Naseri, were also arrested in Tehran in connection with the performance, as confirmed by local news outlets.

The Mizan News Agency, the judicial news outlet, labeled the performance as “illegal” and announced that legal cases would be pursued against Ahmadi and others involved in organizing the concert.

In response to her arrest, Parasto Ahmadi explained that singing was a right she could not ignore, especially for the people she loves. “For those I care about, singing is a right I cannot neglect. I want to sing for the people I love,” she said.

Ahmadi’s case highlights ongoing tensions in Iran over women’s rights and freedom of expression, especially regarding issues like the hijab and personal freedoms in the arts.