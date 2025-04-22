Aadhaar Card Update: How to Quickly Change Your Surname After Marriage – Step-by-Step Online and Offline Process

Aadhaar has become one of the most important identity documents in India. From banking services to government schemes, Aadhaar is required almost everywhere. However, if any information on the Aadhaar card is incorrect—especially the surname after marriage—it can lead to complications.

Why Is Changing Surname in Aadhaar Important After Marriage?

After marriage, many women choose to change their surname. If the Aadhaar card still shows the old surname, it can create discrepancies in official documents like PAN card, voter ID, or bank accounts. This mismatch can hinder access to government services and financial facilities. Hence, updating the surname in Aadhaar is highly recommended.

Documents Required to Change Surname in Aadhaar

To change the surname in Aadhaar, the most crucial document is a Marriage Certificate, which validates the legal union.

Other acceptable documents include:

Passport showing the husband’s name

PAN card reflecting the husband’s name

Bank statement or passbook mentioning spouse’s details

How to Change Surname in Aadhaar Online

You can update your surname from the comfort of your home by following these steps:

Visit the official MyAadhaar portal Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP Go to the Update Aadhaar section and select Name Enter your new surname and other necessary details Upload supporting documents (marriage certificate, gazette notification, etc.) Pay a non-refundable fee of ₹50 Review the details, submit the request, and save the Service Request Number (SRN) to track your update

How to Change Surname in Aadhaar Offline

You can also visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (Aadhaar service center) to update your surname: